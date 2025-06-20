'I tried everything': Lizzo admits to using Ozempic amid singer's dramatic weight loss transformation

Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

By Shannon Cook

The pop singer admitted to using weight loss drug Ozempic to aid her weight loss transformation.

The Truth Hurts singer, 37, has unveiled her new look on social media in recent months.

Lizzo admitted she started to take Ozempic at the beginning of her weight loss journey in 2023 but later came to the conclusion that GLP-1 medication wouldn't help her out in the long-term.

She said: "I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full."

The singer added: "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

She opened up about the topic on a podcast hosted by Trisha Paytas.

Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Picture: Alamy

The About Damn Time singer said that her change in diet was the major factor in her weight loss transformation.

She had been on a plant-based diet for many years - including only consuming vegan foods from 2020 through 2023.

"What did it for me is, it was not being vegan," she said. "Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats."

"I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming 3,000-5,000 calories a day."

She said she has cut out 'fake sugar' contained in some food productions.

"So for me, when I started actually eating whole foods and eating like beef, and chicken, and fish. Like, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up."

Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo said she decided to stop taking Ozempic early on but doesn't see it as "cheating" for those that use the medication to help with losing weight.

"It's not easy. It's a drug to help somebody with something they're struggling with," the performer said.

"I think people...it's their way of being fat phobic when you're telling someone they're cheating."

The performer said she feels proud of her body transformation, stating: "I feel like I worked really really hard and it was intentional with what I did with my body.

"So when I get compliments, I go, "Thanks b***h." Like I really receive it because I need to receive that. I don't take it any weird way because I tried to do this."

The star had previously denied using the weight loss drug to achieve her slimmer physique.