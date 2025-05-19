London park festivals will go ahead despite legal challenge by local residents

19 May 2025, 14:42

Mighty Hoopla 2024
Mighty Hoopla 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of festival-goers are celebrating the news that a series of south London festivals will go ahead, despite a legal challenge and court win by local residents.

Brockwell Park in Lambeth hosts a series of events called Brockwell Live, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to six festivals, including Mighty Hoopla.

Thousands of festival-goers are set to flock to the park in the coming weeks, as artists including Kesha and former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall are due to perform this year.

Last week, Rebekah Shaman, a resident in the area and a member of the Protect Brockwell Park group, successfully brought legal action against Lambeth Council over the use of parts of the park for the festivals, which this year are due to begin on May 23.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Mould said that the authority’s decision to certify the planned use of the land as lawful was “irrational”.

Lawyers for Ms Shaman and the Protect Brockwell Park group wrote to the council following the ruling, asking it to “confirm that the event has been cancelled” and to clear any fencing or infrastructure, and stating that Brockwell Live did not have planning permission.

But on Monday, a spokesperson for Brockwell Live said that no events would be cancelled, with Lambeth Council confirming that the event’s organisers, Summer Events Limited, had reapplied for planning permission.

Read more: Music festivals in London park ‘have to be cancelled’ after court decision, lawyers say

Read more: Kneecap to headline London festival as planned after cancellations

Thousands attend Mighty Hoopla 2024
Thousands attend Mighty Hoopla 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Brockwell Live spokesperson said: “Brockwell Live can confirm that all events in the series will go ahead as planned, including the Lambeth Country Show.

“Friday’s High Court ruling dealt with a particular point of law and whether an administrative process had been carried out correctly."

They added that they take their stewardship of Brockwell park "seriously", and "remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing".

The decision has been welcomed by night time economy adviser Sacha Lord who called it a win for events over NIMBYs.

Writing on X he said: "Great News! Brockwell Live Events at Brockwell Park WILL be going ahead.

"A huge relief for all the suppliers, freelancers, artists and 100,000's customers who had booked travel and accommodation. 100% the right decision."

Lambeth Council said: “Summer Events Limited has applied to Lambeth Council for a new certificate of lawfulness, for 24 days, following the High Court ruling last week on the previous certificate.

“The council is urgently considering that application. That consideration does not stop the events proceeding.”

Before the hearing last week, Protect Brockwell Park said they are “not anti-festival, we support well-run inclusive events”, but that the festivals cause damage, including to the grassland and trees.

Mr Justice Mould said that his decision was only about “the lawfulness of the decision to grant the certificate”, after previously telling lawyers that “what is happening on the ground” would be a question for Lambeth Council as the planning authority to decide.

Lawyers for the council and Summer Events Limited both asked the judge for the go-ahead to challenge his decision, but this was refused.

The council and organisers can still ask the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge the decision directly.

