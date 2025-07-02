Lorde fans complain Virgin CDs do not play

2 July 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 2 July 2025, 16:40

Disc-inferno: Lorde and copies of her latest album, Virgin, in a London music shop
Disc-inferno: Lorde and copies of her latest album, Virgin, in a London music shop. Picture: PA / William Mata

By William Mata

Having not released her last album on CD out of environmental concerns, Lorde and her record label have now annoyed fans who have claimed that her latest recyclable disc does not play.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The New Zealand singer’s fourth LP Virgin was released on Friday and the CD is a first-of-its-kind see through design, made of degradable materials.

The transparent aesthetic is fitting with the ultrasound image used for the album’s artwork. The only problem is that, for many listeners, it does not play.

Videos have been shared on TikTok showing fans inserting Virgin into their player and a message flashing up stating that there is no disc, or an error. In at least one case, the CD player refused to accept it at all.

The transparent version of the CD is the only one that has been released and does not appear to suit older players, often found in cars.

One fan wrote online: “Whoever decided to design this is an idiot because it’s a clear CD. Do you know what that means?

“Cars can’t read this CD, Walkmans can’t read this CD. And the worst part is, this is the only version of the CD that Lorde is offering – so I just have to go and return it and get my money back and not actively support her music because the team can’t make a functioning CD for aesthetics.”

Lorde performed the whole album in a secret set at Glastonbury festival on Friday, to mark the day of its release. She will be bringing her Ultrasound Tour to the UK in the autumn.

Neither she, nor her record label, Universal, have addressed the issue. There have not been any reported issues with the clear vinyl.

In 2021, Lorde did not release a CD for her third album Solar Power - bringing the LP out only on vinyl, and on streaming and download platforms.

Lorde's previous album, Solar Power, was not given a CD release - but fans could buy a branded box
Lorde's previous album, Solar Power, was not given a CD release - but fans could buy a branded box. Picture: Alamy

Instead fans had the option of buying an empty box, without a disc, that featured artwork and a code for the album to be downloaded.

The singer said she went with this to allow fans to put the album in their collection.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” she said at the time.

“I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

NME reported that Virgin had sold out online in CD form but the reporter found a local branch of Fopp to be well stocked.

While CD sales have fallen upon the dawn of streaming, many fans prefer to have a physical copy of an album and consider the sound quality to be superior.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cameron Norrie celebrates on his way to reaching the third round at Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie battles back from a set down to stun 12th seed in second round Wimbledon clash

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura has spoken out after the rapper was found guilty of two charges but avoided the more serious convictions.

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura breaks silence after rapper avoids sex trafficking and racketeering convictions

Alarming footage from inside the plane shows nervous passengers grabbing onto oxygen masks during the descent.

Inside Shanghai-Tokyo flight as oxygen masks deployed after plane drops 26,000ft and needs to make emergency landing

Bella May Culley is accused of smuggling cannabis into Georgia.

Brit 'drug mule' Bella Culley 'branded with hot iron and forced into trafficking', lawyer says

An engineer has been jailed for 15 months for a social media post he wrote during last summer's riots. Picture: Alamy

Engineer jailed for 15 months for 'vile' social media post encouraging people to 'burn hotels' during summer riots

British base-jumper Dylan Morris died after smashing into an Italian mountain during a jump.

British base jumper who worked on Mission Impossible dies after smashing into Italian mountain, inquest hears

Exclusive
York Central MP Rachael Maskell had tabled an amendment designed to halt the legislation

'Come out of your shell': Rebel Labour backbencher slams Starmer for dismissing constituents

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

Diddy found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering but convicted of lesser charge

'Catastrophic failure' at substation led to Heathrow airport power outage - as report reveals missed opportunities

Heathrow weighing legal action against National Grid after fire blamed on ‘catastrophic’ maintenance failure

A man wearing a suit and glasses looks towards the side of the camera

MI5 'unreservedly' apologises following High Court judgement on false evidence case

Snake hunter Mark Pelley lifts a snake in the cargo hold of a plane at Melbourne Airport.

Snake on a plane: Reptile found in hold sparks evacuation fears as expert called in to catch it

Patients face ‘unnecessary pain’ as NHS imposes minimum waiting times, experts warn

Patients face ‘unnecessary pain’ as NHS imposes minimum waiting times, experts warn

Cristiano Ronaldo could settle a bar tab but you're unlikely to find him in a pub

What Cristiano Ronaldo could afford to buy after £492m deal

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School.

Teenager who killed boy during school lunch break stabbed him with enough force to cut through his rib, court told

Jack Draper reacts after winning the second set during his match against Sebastian Baez

Jack Draper determined to unlock his grass-court game as he eyes Wimbledon first

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the divorce settlement between Clive and Anna Standish has given more certainty to the question as to whether money or assets earned prior to the marriage, known as non-matrimonial property, should also be shared equally.

Couples ‘should keep clear records on source of wealth’ following court divorce ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

The rap duo - fronted by a vocalist whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - were due to perform at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, Trafford Park, in Manchester on Saturday - as part of the RADAR Festival

Bob Vylan axed from music festivals in Manchester and France after chanting 'death to the IDF' at Glastonbury
Ukraine warns that North Korea could send 30,000 troops to support Russia’s next major offensive — deepening ties between Kim and Putin.

North Korea ‘to send 30,000 troops for Putin’s next large-scale offensive,' Ukraine warns

Matt Hancock giving evidence at the Covid Inquiry

Matt Hancock tells Covid inquiry moving patients from hospitals to care homes was 'least-worst decision'
Craig Mulligan, John Cole and Angharad Williamson were all jailed.

Grandmother of murdered schoolboy Logan Mwangi died after falling 200ft from a cliff in suspected suicide
Jessie J has said she is "missing being an active mum" as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Jessie J says she ‘misses being an active mum’ in emotional breast cancer recovery update

Three senior leaders at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Prosecutors consider further charges against Lucy Letby over baby deaths at hospitals where she worked
‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop as they publish 150-page dossier on correct use

‘A guiding hand, for life’: Civil servants spend £500k on GOV.UK full stop with 150-page dossier detailing dots' correct use
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during their first round women's single match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

All of the Wimbledon seeds out after two days

The exterior of Bristol Crown Court

Parents accused of baby’s murder ‘smoked while nurses tried to save him’

The Duchy of Lancaster refused to commit to saying whether the numbers of migrant crossings will fall in 12 months.

Pat McFadden refuses to confirm total migrant channel crossings will fall over next 12 months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, followed by the Princess Royal, stand on the steps as the national anthem is played as they arrive for the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend ceremony in Kirkcaldy on day two of Royal Week

Queen Camilla receives a bouquet of flowers from a child outside a library

Queen Camilla laments library closures in visit to Edinburgh community hub

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News