Lorraine Kelly reveals the 'frustrating' thing she can't do since surgery as she returns to work

Lorraine Kelly has revealed her one frustration after returning to work. Picture: ITV

By StephenRigley

Lorraine Kelly said she was "glad to be back" as she returned to her ITV morning show after taking some time out to recover from surgery.

The Glasgow-born TV presenter, 65, said her granddaughter Billie has been "the best medicine" after her laparoscopy, a surgery where small cuts are made for procedures inside the stomach or pelvis area.

"It was keyhole surgery to get rid of my ovaries and fallopian tubes. Keyhole is amazing. I've got three new holes in my body, all healing beautifully", she said.

She added: "I was looked after so, so well, that's the only thing, I'm not allowed to lift Billie for another couple of weeks."

She said: "Back in January I was coming back from India, and on the flight I had terrible, terrible pain, and it was a cyst that had burst, an ovarian cyst that had burst."

Kelly also said there was a "bit of bleeding" and, after a scan, her doctor said it would be best to remove the ovaries as one of them looked "a bit dodgy".

Kelly stayed at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, Berkshire for one night and she said she was "well looked after".

"When I went home, Steve (her husband) had to do everything. I'm not allowed to hoover, I'm not allowed to lift anything," she said.

"But, you know, there's (Billie) the best medicine in the world, that is the best medicine. Even though I can't lift her, I can cuddle her."

She continued: "Pathology came back, everything is fine, everything is OK, nothing sinister at all. That's very reassuring. It's preventative and it means it's one less worry.

"So for me it was, it was actually an amazing thing to do and the right thing to do. And then, I would just say to anybody, if you're worried, I mean, make sure that you go and get yourself checked out."

"I'm really glad to be back, because I missed you all," she added.

Kelly celebrated her 40th year in television in 2024 with a special episode of her ITV1 daytime talk show Lorraine, which she has presented since 2010.

Also in 2024, and in recognition of her 40 years, Kelly picked up the special award gong at the TV Baftas ceremony.

She began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.

She later joined TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news and in 1990 she began her presenting career on Good Morning Britain, before being given her own show.

She has hosted her own weekday morning show since 1994.