Lorraine Kelly opens up on secret health battle as she reassures fans ahead of surgery

Lorraine Kelly. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Lorraine Kelly is to undergo keyhole surgery to remove her ovaries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 65-year-old TV presenter said the operation was "all preventative" and thanked hospital staff for their care so far, having already undergone scans, in a post on Instagram.

Kelly said in the post: "I just wanted to let you know I'm having a wee procedure today.

"I've not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.

"It's purely preventative, it's going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, and I'm being very well looked after, and I'll obviously see you really soon, and I'm going to be totally fine."

"See you soon, bye."

Read more: Working-class people are being 'left behind' in TV roles, claims presenter Lorraine Kelly

Read more: David Beckham kicks off 50th birthday bash with early black-tie family party at £10m mansion

In the post, she said she felt "very lucky to be treated so well" and received messages from celebrity friends such as Loose Women star Katie Piper, and TV presenters Susanna Reid and Julia Bradbury.

Bradbury said on Instagram: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lorraine, and good luck with the post op rehab."

Reid added: "Sending you all the love in the world."

Piper commented: "Hope you make a speedy recovery."

Lorraine Kelly meets the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Kelly celebrated her 40th year in television in 2024, with a special episode of her daytime talk show Lorraine, which she has featured on since 2010.

She began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.

In 1984, she joined TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news and in 1990 she began her presenting career on Good Morning Britain, before getting her own show.