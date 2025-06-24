Love Island 'bombshell' enters villa as famous footballing sibling revealed

24 June 2025, 11:33

Giorgio Russo's famous sibling revealed as the bombshell enters the Love Island villa
Giorgio Russo's famous sibling revealed as the bombshell enters the Love Island villa. Picture: giorgiorusso__

By Danielle Desouza

Four new bombshells entered the Love island villa vowing to turn heads in sunny Majorca, with one having a link to a well-known member of the Lionesses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Giorgio Russo, an account manager manager from Kent, also happens to be the brother of superstar Arsenal forward and England international footballer Alessia Russo.

Teasing his arrival, Giorgio can be seen wearing a white T-Shirt and sporting a beaming grin, as he shared he hopes to make heads turn inside the villa.

Speaking ahead of his arrival, Giorgio said: "I've got the looks, I've got the charm, I've got the body so girls, get ready to meet your man."

His sister believes he has a good chance of finding love, with the bombshell, explaining: "She’s really excited, she watches every year and reckons I can do well so she’s excited to see how I get on."

The account manager also said he hopes to find a partner who has an interest in sport.

"My sister plays pro football, so being interested in sport, they don’t have to know football or understand it, but if they can show some sort of interest because it is such a prominent thing in our family," he told ITV.

"It would be hard if they hated it. Other green flags are having a nice family, I’m sick of being the 7th wheel in my own family!"

Giorgio Russo with his sister Alessia Russo
Giorgio Russo with his sister Alessia Russo. Picture: Instagram/giorgiorusso__

The 30-year-old, who is originally from Maidstone, Kent, currently lives in Sydney, Australia.

He entered the villa alongside Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison and Will Means during last night's episode.

A preview shows Giorgio speaking with Helena Ford, who has been put through the ringer by Harry Cooksley due to his antics in the villa, and making her laugh.

Fellow Love Island contestant Caprice can be heard telling Dejon Noel-Williams, who is currently coupled up with Meg Moore: "I'm thinking this could be lit", to which Dejon replies: "What, us two?" and "I think so too."

Alessia Russo was named as the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2024/25.

In 2023, she also played a key role in England reaching the final of the Women's World Cup and was part of the England team that won the UEFA Women's Championship in 2022.

She is set to play in the Women's Euro 2025, which kicks off on July 2.

Iran has launched an attack on a US military base.

Trump announces ceasefire is 'now in effect' between Israel and Iran urging sides 'please do not violate it'
A Qatar Airways flight from Manchester was forced to divert earlier this evening

UK flight bound for Doha forced to turn back after Iran launches missiles at US air base in Qatar
Sir Keir Starmer will fly to the Hague today for crunch meetings against a backdrop of global volatility in the Middle East and Ukraine.

UK and NATO allies to include 'money spent on tackling small boats' to boost defence spending in bid to appease Trump
The

Thousands raised after family die in motorway crash - daughter, 8, is only survivor

Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Daughter of notorious conspiracy theorist died of cancer after 'falling for mother's theories', her brothers say
Emma Raducanu during a practice session during Eastbourne Open, where she is currently competing

Raducanu says Wimbledon 'did amazing job' after stalker tried to buy match tickets

Large fire engulfs the abandoned Hotspur Press mill building near Oxford Road in Central Manchester. Credit Milo Chandler/Alamy Live News

Major fire in Manchester city centre causes serious disruption

Notorious criminal John 'Goldfinger' Palmer was murdered at his home in Brentwood in Essex in 2015. His killer has never been found

Who killed John 'Goldfinger' Palmer? Police make fresh appeal 10 years after his death

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Britons from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks
Moment Israel blows up the front gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison

Israel blow's gates of Iran's notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held

