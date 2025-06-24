Love Island 'bombshell' enters villa as famous footballing sibling revealed

Giorgio Russo's famous sibling revealed as the bombshell enters the Love Island villa. Picture: giorgiorusso__

By Danielle Desouza

Four new bombshells entered the Love island villa vowing to turn heads in sunny Majorca, with one having a link to a well-known member of the Lionesses.

Giorgio Russo, an account manager manager from Kent, also happens to be the brother of superstar Arsenal forward and England international footballer Alessia Russo.

Teasing his arrival, Giorgio can be seen wearing a white T-Shirt and sporting a beaming grin, as he shared he hopes to make heads turn inside the villa.

Speaking ahead of his arrival, Giorgio said: "I've got the looks, I've got the charm, I've got the body so girls, get ready to meet your man."

His sister believes he has a good chance of finding love, with the bombshell, explaining: "She’s really excited, she watches every year and reckons I can do well so she’s excited to see how I get on."

The account manager also said he hopes to find a partner who has an interest in sport.

"My sister plays pro football, so being interested in sport, they don’t have to know football or understand it, but if they can show some sort of interest because it is such a prominent thing in our family," he told ITV.

"It would be hard if they hated it. Other green flags are having a nice family, I’m sick of being the 7th wheel in my own family!"

Giorgio Russo with his sister Alessia Russo. Picture: Instagram/giorgiorusso__

The 30-year-old, who is originally from Maidstone, Kent, currently lives in Sydney, Australia.

He entered the villa alongside Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison and Will Means during last night's episode.

A preview shows Giorgio speaking with Helena Ford, who has been put through the ringer by Harry Cooksley due to his antics in the villa, and making her laugh.

Fellow Love Island contestant Caprice can be heard telling Dejon Noel-Williams, who is currently coupled up with Meg Moore: "I'm thinking this could be lit", to which Dejon replies: "What, us two?" and "I think so too."

Alessia Russo was named as the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2024/25.

In 2023, she also played a key role in England reaching the final of the Women's World Cup and was part of the England team that won the UEFA Women's Championship in 2022.

She is set to play in the Women's Euro 2025, which kicks off on July 2.