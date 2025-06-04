'I'm not a violent person': Love Island contestant axed ahead of the show over alleged 'machete attack' arrest

Love Island contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the reality TV show. Picture: ITV

By Shannon Cook

A Love Island contestant has been axed from the reality TV show before it began as it's emerged he was previously arrested over an alleged 'machete attack' on a dad.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a statement, TV bosses said: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."

Bosses did not confirm the exact reason why Mr Ashman would not be appearing on the hit show.

Love Island hopeful Kyle Ashman was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a machete attack, The Sun reported - as TV bosses sent him home from Majorca ahead of Monday's launch.

He was one of two questioned but was released without further action.

Mr Ashman said: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

The channel was reportedly unaware of the incident, according to sources.

The victim came close to losing his arm and required urgent medical care, spending around two weeks in the hospital.

There is no indication that Kyle played any role in the assault.

According to police, following a thorough investigation, both individuals were released without any further action being taken.

The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama. He told the programme he was searching for "someone that's fun, confident and just themselves".

The line-up for the new show was announced yesterday as a new group of young and single contestants prepare to find love this summer.