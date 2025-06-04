'I'm not a violent person': Love Island contestant axed ahead of the show over alleged 'machete attack' arrest

4 June 2025, 16:01

Love Island contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the reality TV show.
Love Island contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the reality TV show. Picture: ITV

By Shannon Cook

A Love Island contestant has been axed from the reality TV show before it began as it's emerged he was previously arrested over an alleged 'machete attack' on a dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement, TV bosses said: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."

Bosses did not confirm the exact reason why Mr Ashman would not be appearing on the hit show.

Read more: Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony

Read more: Maya Jama teases 'more twists than ever' in first trailer for new Love Island series

In a statement, ITV said: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."
In a statement, ITV said: "For personal reasons, Kyle will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned.". Picture: ITV

Love Island hopeful Kyle Ashman was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a machete attack, The Sun reported - as TV bosses sent him home from Majorca ahead of Monday's launch.

He was one of two questioned but was released without further action.

Mr Ashman said: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

The channel was reportedly unaware of the incident, according to sources.

The victim came close to losing his arm and required urgent medical care, spending around two weeks in the hospital.

There is no indication that Kyle played any role in the assault.

According to police, following a thorough investigation, both individuals were released without any further action being taken.

The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama.
The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old was hoping to be lucky in love on the hit reality show fronted by presenter Maya Jama. He told the programme he was searching for "someone that's fun, confident and just themselves".

The line-up for the new show was announced yesterday as a new group of young and single contestants prepare to find love this summer.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ambulance makes its way past fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on a street outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 04

At least 11 people die in stampede outside cricket stadium during IPL title celebrations

Oarfish are considered a bad omen when seen outside of their natural habitat.

Dog walker discovers rare fish linked to dark 'doomsday' legend washed up on beach

Erin Patterson has admitted feeding poison mushrooms to her relatives

Woman on trial for 'mushroom murders' claims she was trying to cook up 'something special'

After the lawyers wrote to officials to change the ruling - Sofia's mother has now received an approval notice for humanitarian parole for another year.

Seriously ill girl ordered to leave US and return to Mexico granted year's reprieve after warning she could die within days
Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London

From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

Greta Thunberg enjoying her time on board the 'aid' ship in a picture posted on social media (L), and embarking on the voyage (R)

'We will act accordingly': Israel threatens Greta Thunberg ship heading for Gaza

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Boy, 14, hacked to death by samurai sword after 'killer skinned his own cat in psychotic episode caused by cannabis'

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'

A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Police searching for Madeleine McCann deploy digger in ‘now or never’ search for missing girl

Police deploy digger at barn in ‘now or never’ radar search for Madeleine McCann

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash.

Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident

Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds

Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand
Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces
Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'
Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters
Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London.

Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

38-year-old Greg Monk from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Family of Scottish man missing in Portugal for a week 'in living hell' as search focuses on rough terrain
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action

Bruno Fernandes ‘wants to stay at the highest level’ as he turns down Saudi move

The regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), published a report that found travellers face "inconsistent treatment and outcomes" for similar ticketing issues across the railway.

Train firms taking 'disproportionate action' against honest passengers, watchdog warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk

Prince William makes housing pledge as he dishes out bacon rolls to soldiers' families

Queen Camilla, Patron of The Big Lunch, meets children from year two at the Mulberry Wood Wharf School

Queen ‘warms up’ six-year-old girl’s ‘cold hands’ during blustery outdoor event

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News