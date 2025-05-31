Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony

Dani captioned the post of the newly weds 'The Bowens'. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Brooker

Love Island star Dani Dyer and West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen have shared their first wedding photos on social media after getting married on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TV personality Dani Dyer and West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen officially tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate 'Bridgerton-insipred' ceremony.

The event was attended by friends and family, with Dani, 28, stunning in a bridal gown made by London fashion house Suzanne Neville.

Meanwhile, Jarrod, also 28, looked the part in a suave three-piece black suit with a white flower at his lapel.

The couple reportedly opted for a low-key wedding, as they exchanged vows at a picturesque English countryside location in front of just 50 people.

Read more: 'Through Thicke and thin': Robin Thicke gets hitched to model April Love Geary in Mexico after seven-year engagement

Read more: Brad Pitt breaks silence on divorce from Angelina Jolie for the first time since split

The bride's nuptials were reportedly themed around hit TV period drama Bridgerton due to her being a fan of the show.

Eastenders star Danny Dyer, 47, is expected to have walked his eldest daughter down the aisle.

Asked about his son-in-law, Danny told the Daily Mirror: “He is amazing. I can’t wait to give her away. What a touch. But if he was to make a move on me before… I think I’m in love with him, slightly.”

Dani has revealed she is going to have a double-barrelled surname, and will become Dani Dyer-Bowen.

On Instagram, Dani posted photos from the big day with the caption "The Bowens”.



Dani Dyer won Love Island in 2018 alongside her former boyfriend Jack Fincham. Picture: Alamy

Dani first rose to fame after appearing on, and eventually winning, the 2018 series of Love Island.

After posting photos on Instagram of the two walking down the aisle, the mother-of-three was flooded with messages from fans, with Georgia Steele — who appeared with Dani on the ITV2 dating show — commenting: "Incredible."

Earlier this month, Dani — who shares twin daughters Summer and Star with Jarrod, as well as son Santiago from a her previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence — jetted off on a £20,000 hen party in Ibiza.

She was seen kitted out in a West Ham shirt on her way to the Mediterranean, which was emblazoned with the words "Mrs Bowen to be".

Meanwhile, West Ham forward Jarrod – who netted the winning goal for the London club in the 2023 Europa Conference League final – reportedly partied with father-in-law Danny in Las Vegas for his stag do.