Love Island star admits to feeling like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling'

9 February 2025, 16:39

Jack Fincham.
Jack Fincham. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Love Island star, Jack Fincham, has admitted be feels like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island winner, Jack Fincham, 32, appeared on the reality TV prgaomme in 2018 alongside his ex, Dani Dyer.

Fincham has made headlines in January after he was released on bail, pending appeal, after being sentenced over his dangerously out of control dog.

The star has opened up about his addictions, and how fame has affected him.

Fincham said, to The Sun: “I can’t say Love Island ruined my life – I did that myself. I, Jack Fincham, am an addict.”

The star admitted to once spending £40,000 on online gambling, in one day.

He said: “I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up.

“Embarrassed just doesn't touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I've let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling.”

Jack Fincham, 2022.
Jack Fincham, 2022. Picture: Getty

Read more: Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Fincham said that his addition to drugs played a part in the breakdown of his relationship with Dani Dyer, who he met on Love Island.

He admitted that his "priorities were wrong", and that he was dealing with mental health issues after appearing on the prgaomme.

He added: “Destruction was always in me, but fame and money made it happen quicker."

Fincham said that he attempted suicide at a West Midlands hotel, after feeling like he had "messed up" everything.

The star praised the support from his family and girlfriend, TOWIE star Chloe Brockett.

He said that they have helped him get his life back on track, and he even attended a New Year's party sober - for the first time in his life.

Fincham is now working for the stationary company he was employed at before Love Island, and he is studying for a degree in financial trading.

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

In January, Fincham was sentenced to six weeks behind bars on Wednesday after his dog, named Elvis, attacked a man.

Fincham pleaded guilty to the charge at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court.

His lawyer later confirmed that he had been released on bail pending appeal, effective immediately, following his sentencing.

The Love Island star's black Cane Corso bit runner Robert Sudell in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022, prosecutor Erin Peck said.

She said that Mr Sudell had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged.

No injuries were reported following the second incident.

The 32-year-old, who won Love Island in 2018, gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates' Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that "we find no reason not to do so".

"The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead," she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant "has no savings".

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Reform UK Holds a Regional Conference In Wiltshire

Farage claims Conservative Party has less than 100,000 members and blasts Kemi Badenoch for calling Reform member numbers 'fake'
Foreign Ministers attend an Arab League extraordinary meeting in Cairo on October 11, 2023.

Egypt to host emergency Arab League summit after Trump announces plan to displace 1.8 million Palestinians and 'take over Gaza'
Westminster Abbey and Church House

Church of England meeting at time of ‘unprecedented crisis’ after scandals and historical abuse claims

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing

easyJet flight forced to make emergency landing after pilot collapses on board

Joel Verite was among the first on the scene of the Southport knife attack where three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Southport hero who came face-to-face with Rudakubana as he rushed to save dying girls says it was 'like a horror film'

Labour vows to punish any other MP or minister caught up in Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp group scandal

Labour vows to punish any MP caught up in Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp group scandal

Donald Trump has spoken to Vladimir Putin

Trump confirms he 'spoke to Putin about ending war in Ukraine' as Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying'

displaced Gazans walking toward Gaza City on January 27, 2025, after crossing the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops withdraw from key militarised corridor that splits Gaza in two as part of ceasefire deal

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.

Mysterious death of British couple in French villa suspected murder-suicide as investigators consider new theories

David Schwimmer has called for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X

Friends star David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned from X over 'hate-filled, ignorant' remarks

The NTSB recovers the debris of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in a mid-air collision near DCA in Arlington, VA.

All major parts of DC plane and Black Hawk helicopter involved in mid-air collision recovered, investigators confirm

A Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, Pongsak Thaenna, hugs a relative upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

'We never gave up hope': Freed Thai hostages in tears of joy as they reunite with families after more than a year

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Daisy the Labrador.

Stolen dog reunited with family after seven years

Irish boxer John Cooney.

Boxer dies from a brain bleed, from injury during championship fight

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid

'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye West advertises t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, after 'antisemitic rampage' on X
Andrew Gwynne.

Minister sacked after posting he hoped 'pensioner who didn’t vote Labour would die' in WhatsApp group
Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road.

Two arrested as protesters clash with police outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London
Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons
Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King.

'She was grateful for life': parents of Southport stabbing victims pay tribute to their children
Israeli hostage reunited with his family.

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas
Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London
The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed"

Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'
Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

v

School named after Prince Andrew set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'

The Princess Royal during a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol to thank the team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who treated her following her accident in June 2024.

Princess Anne returns to the intensive care unit where she had treatment for head injuries

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News