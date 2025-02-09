Love Island star admits to feeling like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling'

Jack Fincham. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Love Island star, Jack Fincham, has admitted be feels like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling.'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island winner, Jack Fincham, 32, appeared on the reality TV prgaomme in 2018 alongside his ex, Dani Dyer.

Fincham has made headlines in January after he was released on bail, pending appeal, after being sentenced over his dangerously out of control dog.

The star has opened up about his addictions, and how fame has affected him.

Fincham said, to The Sun: “I can’t say Love Island ruined my life – I did that myself. I, Jack Fincham, am an addict.”

The star admitted to once spending £40,000 on online gambling, in one day.

He said: “I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up.

“Embarrassed just doesn't touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I've let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling.”

Read more: Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Fincham said that his addition to drugs played a part in the breakdown of his relationship with Dani Dyer, who he met on Love Island.

He admitted that his "priorities were wrong", and that he was dealing with mental health issues after appearing on the prgaomme.

He added: “Destruction was always in me, but fame and money made it happen quicker."

Fincham said that he attempted suicide at a West Midlands hotel, after feeling like he had "messed up" everything.

The star praised the support from his family and girlfriend, TOWIE star Chloe Brockett.

He said that they have helped him get his life back on track, and he even attended a New Year's party sober - for the first time in his life.

Fincham is now working for the stationary company he was employed at before Love Island, and he is studying for a degree in financial trading.

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

In January, Fincham was sentenced to six weeks behind bars on Wednesday after his dog, named Elvis, attacked a man.

Fincham pleaded guilty to the charge at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court.

His lawyer later confirmed that he had been released on bail pending appeal, effective immediately, following his sentencing.

The Love Island star's black Cane Corso bit runner Robert Sudell in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022, prosecutor Erin Peck said.

She said that Mr Sudell had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged.

No injuries were reported following the second incident.

The 32-year-old, who won Love Island in 2018, gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates' Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that "we find no reason not to do so".

"The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead," she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant "has no savings".

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.