Love Island star Sam Taylor's girlfriend, 22, rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

By Danielle de Wolfe

The girlfriend of Love Island star Sam Taylor has been rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Social media influencer Em Leah, 22, was admitted to hospital after her "heart stopped" during an unexpected health scare.

The influencer, who has amassed 155,000 followers on instagram, was hospitalised just days after the pair went public with their new relationship.

The Love Island star is now reportedly supporting his girlfriend as she recovers following the terrifying ordeal.

"Just waking up everyday, breathing, feeling my heart beat - those are the miracles. My body, even after everything, brought me back. And for that, I am in awe of it," she wrote following the ordeal.

Sharing a black and white video of the influencer and her Love Island boyfriend from hospital, one story posted to social media shows Em being wheeled down the corridor.

Updating fans on social media, she wrote: "Not sure I could've done it without you."

A separate photo shows the 22-year-old in a hospital bed with a cannula in her arm.

"Cardiac arrest and heart stopping on me... Was not on todays to do list," she wrote.

"I'm okay and in the best place, thank you for all the messages," she added.

Sam, a hairdresser who appeared on season 11 of the hit ITV reality show, was seen to support his new girlfriend through the ordeal.

Days earlier, the pair had posted a photo together, wearing matching outfits in what looked to be the couple's first photoshoot.

Later sharing an image of her family, the influencer wrote: "Not sure where I would be like if I didn't have such amazing people around me."

Inundated with support from her followers, she added in a separate post: "Am really going to struggle to reply to everybody!"

"But thank you all again for your kind messages! Honestly put so many things into perspective for me and just made me appreciate the little things.

"Just a reminder you know what's round the corner and you never know when your last days going to be! Be kind and always."