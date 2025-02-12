Made in Chelsea star has jewellery, camera and clothes stolen as she falls victim to London ‘paint scam’

12 February 2025, 11:47 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 12:56

Yasmine had her laptop, camera and clothes stolen.
Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Made in Chelsea star Yasmine Zweegers has become the latest victim in a terrifying new theft scam that sees criminals paint on their victims before robbing them.

Yasmine, 25, saw her laptop, camera, clothes and jewellery stolen by what is believed to be an organised crime group on Sunday night.

The influencer was outside London's St Pancras International station when she was targeted by the group.

Speaking to her fans on TikTok, she explained she was about to enter an Uber when a man asked her why she had paint on her back.

He then offered the star a tissue to remove it, distracted by her coat Yasmine had her bag snatched before she could react.

The influencer was outside London's St Pancras International station when she was targeted by the group.
Picture: Instagram

She said: “'This is such a silly scam that anyone would probably fall for. I literally don't want this to happen to anybody else.

“I felt so violated. I thought this man was just being super kind to me and he very much wasn't.”

She said she had no idea she was even being scammed at the time.

She added: “We were about to go to the taxi and this man comes up from behind me and goes ‘excuse me, you've got some s*** on your back’.

“I said ‘sorry?’. He says ‘you've got stuff on your back’.

“At the time my mum was like ‘oh my gosh when did that happen? I've literally been standing there behind you the whole time’.

She said she believed the man who told her about the paint was part of the scam.
Picture: Instagram

“It was mental how we both completely did not even notice when that happened.

“The man then hands me over a pack of tissues. So I take the tissues, and it made me think ‘let me take me coat off to wipe the paint’.

“Now in hindsight, I should have never taken my coat off.

“I was so silly I literally go to the man [who] I thought was such a kind man, I was saying ‘thank you for the tissues’.”

She concluded: “I think there is a group of people doing this.

“One is throwing the paint, the other's distracting, the other's taking the bag and at first I literally just thought I was having a really bad day... I didn't think of someone throwing paint on me.

“It only occurred to me later that that was all a set up.”

