Made In Chelsea star welcomes baby boy and reveals new name

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on April 30th. Picture: Instagram lilyludovici

By Alice Padgett

A Made In Chelsea star has welcomed her baby and shared pictures of the new arrival.

Loading audio...

The TV personality Lily Ludovici Gray, 31, shared pictures of her little boy with partner Billy Precup.

The baby boy was welcomed into the world on April 30th.

The Made in Chelsea star, who now lives in Bali, is seen in a matching outfit with her firstborn.

She shared pictures of her son, Alfie, in a series of posts on Instagram.

Lily shared an image of her son's feet, cupped by her and Billy's hands, with the caption "the whole world in our hands".

Another post read: "Postpartum at home.

"Naps, feeds, Netflix, relaxing, learning all things newborn, listening to my body and appreciating my body and all the hard work it has done / is doing".

Lily shared the snaps on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram lilyludovici

The star revealed her son's full name as Alfie Theodore Flynn Precup. Picture: Instagram lilyludovici

In a separate post, the new mom revealed Alfie's name.

She wrote: "Welcome to the world, our sweet Alfie Theodore Flynn Precup!

"Born April 30th and from the first moment we saw and held you, our hearts exploded with love.

"A perfect tiny baby, a love so powerful it fills every corner of our world.

Lily relocated to Bali after appearing on the show. Picture: Instagram lilyludovici

"A beautiful new chapter with you — Alfie, you are everything we ever dreamed of and more."

Lily revealed her pregnancy in December with a video showing the reactions of her friends and family.

The instagram caption read: The next chapter of Billy and Lily.

"THE best news to share, we feel so lucky and grateful. Can’t wait to meet you little one."