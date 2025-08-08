Mandalorian actress Gina Carano settles lawsuit with Disney over firing - and thanks Elon Musk for funding it

Gina Carano played Rebel ranger Cara Dune in two series of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Gina Carano has settled her lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm after she was fired from Star Wars franchise spin-off The Mandalorian.

Carano was fired in 2021 after starring as Rebel ranger Cara Dune in two series of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

According to court documents, it came after she referenced the Nazis' treatment of Jewish people while discussing current political differences in the US.

Carano, a former MMA fighter, shared the news of the settlement on X on Thursday, writing "I hope this brings some healing to the force."

The agreement, which has not been made public, comes after her case gained support and funding from Elon Musk.

Carano described the settlement as the "best outcome for all parties involved," adding she was "excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter".

She also thanked Musk, who she said she had never met, for doing a "Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit".

She closed her X statement by writing: "I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me.

"Yes, I’m smiling.

"From my heart to yours, Gina."

The actress originally sued for wrongful termination and sexual discrimination, claiming that two of her male co-stars had made similar posts and faced no penalty.

She had sought $75,000 (£60,000) in damages and to be recast in the popular series.

At the time, production company Lucasfilm said in a statement that her "social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable".

In a statement released since the settlement, the production company said that it looks forward to "identifying opportunities to work together".