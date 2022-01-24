Fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at aged 73

By Megan Hinton

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who is known for his iconic celebrity outfits, has died at the age of 73.

An announcement was made of the fashion mogul's Instagram, which said: "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23d 2022. May his soul rest in peace. "

On Mugler's business Instagram, a tribute was left: "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler.

"A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

Mugler’s designs were worn by stars like Diana Ross, Madonna, George Michael, Cindy Crawford and the Kardashian sisters.

David Bowie wore a Mugler dress on Saturday Night Live in 1979 and later in 1992 Mugler designed Bowie’s classic black tuxedo for his wedding to the model, Iman.

His designs were not shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes.

He retire from fashion in the early 2000s, instead choosing to create one-off pieces for celebrities Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and worked as the creative advisor on Beyoncé's I AM... World Tour in 2010.

The designer has also been hailed for helping pave the way for transgender models, with Mugler using them in his stage shows as far back as 1984.

He was described in a 2010 New York Times profile as a 'notoriously difficult designer and utterly bizarre character'.

Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s. The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy.

Georgia May Jagger, who became the face of Mugler's women's fragrance Angel in 2014, said: "I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness."

Whilst fellow designer Christian Siriano wrote: "Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month."

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

"I've always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday," Mugler told Interview Magazine.