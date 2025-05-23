Avengers reassemble...later than planned: Marvel delays next two Avengers films

The next two Avengers films have been delayed, Disney has said. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Avengers will not be reassembling just yet after Disney announced a delay to production.

The movie giant said the next two instalments in the blockbuster Marvel superhero franchise are being put back. The first of which is now well over a year away.

Avengers: Doomsday, which will see Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr return to the series as Doctor Doom, has been pushed from May 1 to December 18, 2026.

Its follow-up, Secret Wars, will be released on December 17, 2027. It had been due on May 2 that year.

Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Endgame. Picture: Alamy

The films have had a troubled production with one of the intended stars Jonathan Majors convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend. The actor was ultimately dropped by Marvel.

Both of the next Avengers films are being directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the previous two Avengers titles - 2018's Infinity War and 2019's Endgame.

The latter is the second-highest grossing film of all time, taking $2.8bn (£2.1bn) at the box office. No Marvel film has come close to that level of success since, with subsequent releases - from sequels to Thor and Black Panther, to fresh entries like Eternals and Thunderbolts - being met with a lukewarm reception.