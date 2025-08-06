Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode

6 August 2025, 14:04 | Updated: 6 August 2025, 14:16

Presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace
Presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace have both been sacked from Masterchef. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Scandal-ridden MasterChef has returned led by presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode despite their sacking from the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first three episodes of the 21st series of the popular cooking show were released on Wednesday morning, ahead of the first episode airing the same evening.

Both presenters can be seen in the introduction shots of episode one, with Torode saying: "This is the sort of stuff that dreams are made of", while Wallace can be seen telling a contestant "that is a cracker of a job".

In November 2024 it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the much-loved cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

Last month a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed "Mr Wallace's return to MasterChef is untenable".

Wallace issued an apology saying he was "deeply sorry for any distress caused" and that he "never set out to harm or humiliate" in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Gregg Wallace,The Foodie Lab,Ideal Home Show,Olympia,Kensington,London.UK 05.04.17
Gregg Wallace was sacked from the show after historical allegations of misconduct were made against him. Picture: Alamy

Torode was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin review, but the TV star said he had "no recollection of the incident" and was "shocked and saddened" by the allegation.

Last month the BBC confirmed the series, which was filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had "not been an easy decision in the circumstances."

The BBC added that "broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

Belfast, Northern Ireland. 03 Oct 2015 - John Torode from BBC's Masterchef gives a cookery demonstration, sponsored by McGuigan's Wines Credit: Stephen Barnes/Alamy Live News
Joh Torode was found to have used racist language on the set. Picture: Alamy

But the corporation said a decision had not yet been made regarding the celebrity series and the Christmas special.

In episode one of the new series, contestants Thea, Penelope, Gemma, Gon, Shaun and Beth battle it out, with Gon and Shaun going straight to the quarter finals after winning the first challenge, both with Asian-themed dishes.

The remaining four cook again and Thea tears up during the task and says she "didn't realise how stressful the MasterChef kitchen is".

Beth is put through to the next round along with Penelope, but Penelope's vinegar-based dish proves to be the weakest in round three, meaning the remaining three contestants move forward without her.

In episode two, a host of new contestants - Charlie, Claire, Finley, Gifty, Jordan and Ruth - are asked to transform an everyday ingredient into a meal within 80 minutes.

Claire and Jordan are put through to the next round, with Finley joining them after impressing in the final challenge, which sees the contestants cook a two-course menu for three former MasterChef champions.

PR expert brands Gregg Wallace 'a dinosaur'

In episode three, the six remaining contestants compete in the first quarter final, where they are tasked with one challenge, to cook a dish that will impress restaurant critic William Sitwell.

Sitwell's brief, to use either a sweet ingredient in a savoury dish, or a savoury ingredient in a sweet dish, inspires Claire to cook a chocolate steak with marshmallow sweet potato fluff.

After the challenge, three of the contestants are sent home with the remaining three sent to the knockout week.

A message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, said: "Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed but this represents the contributors as the competition starts."

One of this year's contestants, Sarah Shafi, asked to be edited out of the series.

A decision has not yet been made about the Christmas
A decision has not yet been made about the Christmas special. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether the new series of MasterChef should be shown, Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast: "It's absolutely not for me, as the Culture Secretary and a member of the Government, to tell broadcasters what they can and can't broadcast."

Asked what she thought as a viewer, she said: "As a viewer, I won't be watching it."

She added: "I've watched MasterChef on and off over the years, but I certainly won't be watching this series."

Wallace apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour, but insisted he is "not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher".

Download the LBC app!
Download the LBC app! Picture: Global

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Breaking
Breaking News

Birmingham Airport runway closed after private aircraft forced to land due to 'in-flight emergency'

More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

Ada Bicakci

Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

Norman Eshley (left) in his younger years.

George And Mildred star Norman Eshley dies aged 80

Chris Eubank and Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England

Eubank Jr and Benn set for highly anticipated November rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anita Rose

'Evil' fugitive living 'off-grid', who murdered mother-of-six while she was walking dog, jailed for life

Empty Guinness glasses and a pint of Guinness

Government urged to introduce minimum price for alcohol

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R)

US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

President Trump recently expressed his delight that actress Sydney Sweeney was a registered member of the Republican Party

What does ‘registered Republican’ mean?

Jack Osbourne speaks out with emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

'My heart has hurt too much': Jack Osbourne pays emotional tribute to dad Ozzy

The Big Mermaid is set to be removed after 19 years.

Denmark to remove Copenhagen's ‘ugly and pornographic’ mermaid statue

Ben Wazabanga and Ronique Belfon allegedly drove from Bedford to murder Ayowale Aledejana, 26 (pictured)

Couple travelled with children in car for ‘targeted’ murder, court told

The store apologised after the girl was left 'visibly upset'

M&S apologises after 'trans employee offered to help girl, 14, shopping for bra'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Five people have been arrested and £5 million worth of counterfeit football merchandise has been seized as the City of London Police cracks down on offenders profiting from illegal activity.

Football's big kit off: 67,000 fake shirts worth £5million seized in crackdown ahead of new season
Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows

Midge Ure postpones all forthcoming shows due to urgent health treatment

Purple banners have been painted on the pavement on Oxford Street

Currys warns people about 'phone snatching hotspot' outside flagship central London store

A London Underground sign

Teenagers arrested in overnight raids targeting railway robbers

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023,

UN warns of 'catastrophic consequences' over Netanyahu's reported Gaza reoccupation plans

Asher Watkins, 52, was on safari last Sunday when he was killed

Big game hunter, 52, gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Two more men charged with murder after teen stabbed to death in Bury, bringing total to three
Police detain a protester for holding a sign that reads "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." on July 5, 2025 in London, England.

Who are Palestine Action and when are they protesting?

Bob Vylan performing at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival

Bob Vylan death chants on stage at Glastonbury were a 'catastrophic' failure, BBC chairman told Culture Secretary
Perry died from a ketamine overdose in October 2023 at the age of 54, after being prescribed the drug by his doctor as treatment for depression.

'Ketamine Queen' to stand trial over Matthew Perry death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

The Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, in Florida last year.

Prince Harry walks away from charity after report laid bare 'damaging' bullying row

Meghan celebrated her 44th birthday with the launch of a new wine.

Meghan celebrates her 44th birthday with launch of new rose wine

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News