Scandal-ridden MasterChef returns to screens with sacked presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode

Presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace have both been sacked from Masterchef. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Scandal-ridden MasterChef has returned led by presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode despite their sacking from the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The first three episodes of the 21st series of the popular cooking show were released on Wednesday morning, ahead of the first episode airing the same evening.

Both presenters can be seen in the introduction shots of episode one, with Torode saying: "This is the sort of stuff that dreams are made of", while Wallace can be seen telling a contestant "that is a cracker of a job".

In November 2024 it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the much-loved cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

Last month a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed "Mr Wallace's return to MasterChef is untenable".

Wallace issued an apology saying he was "deeply sorry for any distress caused" and that he "never set out to harm or humiliate" in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review that saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Gregg Wallace was sacked from the show after historical allegations of misconduct were made against him. Picture: Alamy

Torode was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the Lewis Silkin review, but the TV star said he had "no recollection of the incident" and was "shocked and saddened" by the allegation.

Last month the BBC confirmed the series, which was filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had "not been an easy decision in the circumstances."

The BBC added that "broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series."

Joh Torode was found to have used racist language on the set. Picture: Alamy

But the corporation said a decision had not yet been made regarding the celebrity series and the Christmas special.

In episode one of the new series, contestants Thea, Penelope, Gemma, Gon, Shaun and Beth battle it out, with Gon and Shaun going straight to the quarter finals after winning the first challenge, both with Asian-themed dishes.

The remaining four cook again and Thea tears up during the task and says she "didn't realise how stressful the MasterChef kitchen is".

Beth is put through to the next round along with Penelope, but Penelope's vinegar-based dish proves to be the weakest in round three, meaning the remaining three contestants move forward without her.

In episode two, a host of new contestants - Charlie, Claire, Finley, Gifty, Jordan and Ruth - are asked to transform an everyday ingredient into a meal within 80 minutes.

Claire and Jordan are put through to the next round, with Finley joining them after impressing in the final challenge, which sees the contestants cook a two-course menu for three former MasterChef champions.

PR expert brands Gregg Wallace 'a dinosaur'

In episode three, the six remaining contestants compete in the first quarter final, where they are tasked with one challenge, to cook a dish that will impress restaurant critic William Sitwell.

Sitwell's brief, to use either a sweet ingredient in a savoury dish, or a savoury ingredient in a sweet dish, inspires Claire to cook a chocolate steak with marshmallow sweet potato fluff.

After the challenge, three of the contestants are sent home with the remaining three sent to the knockout week.

A message on the BBC media centre, alongside interviews with the contestants, said: "Please note this information is accurate at the time of filming, certain aspects may have since changed but this represents the contributors as the competition starts."

One of this year's contestants, Sarah Shafi, asked to be edited out of the series.

A decision has not yet been made about the Christmas special. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether the new series of MasterChef should be shown, Lisa Nandy told BBC Breakfast: "It's absolutely not for me, as the Culture Secretary and a member of the Government, to tell broadcasters what they can and can't broadcast."

Asked what she thought as a viewer, she said: "As a viewer, I won't be watching it."

She added: "I've watched MasterChef on and off over the years, but I certainly won't be watching this series."

Wallace apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour, but insisted he is "not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher".