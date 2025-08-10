Former Dr Who star Matt Smith cast in new Star Wars film alongside Ryan Gosling

By Chay Quinn

Former Doctor Who lead and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has landed a role in a new Star Wars film as a villain.

The LucasFilm project titled Star Wars: Starfighter is slated for release in 2027, and will see the 42-year-old link up with A-lister Ryan Gosling.

The film is set to be directed by Shawn Levy and will also feature rising star Mia Goth, 31.

Smith is a stalwart of fantasy franchises, having starred in works within the Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and Marvel franchises in his career so far.

After bursting onto the scene as the wacky 11th Doctor in the long-running BBC series back in 2010, Smith has become a household name in the UK.

This success saw him secure the role portraying the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of Netflix's popular series The Crown, which followed the early years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

He then took his star internationally when he was cast as Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon in 2022.

Smith then moved his career from the small screen to the big screen when he played Lucien/Milo in the 2022 Marvel flop Morbius.