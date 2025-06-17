Doctor to plead guilty to supplying Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine

Matthew Perry attends 'The Circle' screening during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City.
Beloved actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023, aged 54. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A doctor charged with giving Matthew Perry ketamine in the months leading up to the Friends star's overdose has agreed to plead guilty, authorities said on Monday.

Dr Salvador Plasencia has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

They said the plea carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and Plasencia is expected to enter the plea in the coming weeks.

Plasencia and a woman accused of being a ketamine dealer had been the primary targets of the prosecution, after three other defendants, including another doctor, agreed to plead guilty in exchange for their co-operation.

Plasencia had been scheduled to start trial in August.

Perry died on October 28 2023, aged 54.

Friends Serie TV 2003 2004 Saison 10 Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry. Collection Christophel © Warner
Picture: Alamy
CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party
Picture: Getty
ANISTON,SCHWIMMER,PERRY,COX,KUDROW,LEBLANC, FRIENDS : SEASON 1, 1994,
Picture: Alamy

