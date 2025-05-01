Maya Jama finally confirms romance with Ruben Dias after months of speculation

Maya Jama poses at KSI's Baller League UK event. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

Maya Jama has confirmed rumours of a romance with footballer Ruben Dias after months of speculation.

The couple have finally been spotted together in public - at KSI’s Baller League event on Monday night.

The pair were filmed kissing and cuddling in the audience at the Copper Box Arena.

Rumours had been swirling around the couple for months. After meeting at the EMAs in November last year, she had since been spotted at several of Dias’ football matches.

Ruben Dias at the Man City v. Nottingham Forest FA Cup Semi Final. Picture: Getty

On Sunday, she even brought her family to support Dias at Wembley as Man City won 2-0 against Nottingham Forest.

Maya had also been posting cryptic clues on her social media, hinting at her new beau.

As well as sharing flowers she had seemingly been bought, she also shared pictures of a romantic dinner date - with her date’s head purposely cut out of frame.

Maya Jama shared a cryptic instagram post of her on a date. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

It has also been reported that she was followed by Dias’ mother on Instagram, while Dias himself had been posting cryptic couple photos.

The Love Island presenter and DJ has previously been embroiled with rapper Stormzy, in an on-and-off relationship spanning 10 years. The pair finally split in July last year.

“We never, ever, in a million years, thought we’d be the couple announcing a breakup,” she said last year when officially ending her entanglement with Stormzy.

“We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019 and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart.”