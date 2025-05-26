Maya Jama teases 'more twists than ever' in first trailer for new Love Island series

Maya Jama announced the show's comeback in a mock Love Island-themed boardroom. Picture: ITV

By Jennifer Kennedy

Host Maya Jama promised "more drama" this year as the first trailer for the 12th series of Love Island dropped this morning.

In the trailer released this morning, Jama addresses her team in a Love Island-themed boardroom, complete with a swimming pool meeting table and the show's signature inflatable pink flamingos.

She said: "This time Love Island needs something bigger. Something bolder."

"This year, I want more drama, more bombshells, more breakups, more makeups."

"I want more twists - more twists than ever."

ITV said viewers will need to "tune in" to the new series to find out what the twists will be.

The voiceover for the trailer is provided by Ian Stirling, confirming the Scottish comedian's return for the new series.

Maya Jama shared an Instagram story last night which read "on holiday until I start Love Island", as she posted a photo of her luggage and a beach bag, suggesting the TV host and DJ is jetting off somewhere warm.

Maya Jama shared a photo of her luggage on Instagram last night. Picture: Instagram/mayajama

Jama also shared a photo of the inside of a luxurious plane cabin. Picture: Instagram/mayajama

The 12th series will mark the show's 10-year-anniversary.

The last season - the second 'All Stars' version, which featured fan favourites from previous series - wrapped up in March.

Rumoured to be in the villa this year is London-based fitness influencer Aaron Buckett, who already has thousands of followers on Instagram and Tik Tok.

A source told the Sun: "It's a fact of life that girls go crazy for a tall lad and Aaron is a man mountain."

"He's got great chat too."

"Aaron is in the mix for this year's cast but execs are still finalising whether he'll be in the opening line-up or as a tempting bombshell."

The launch date for the new series has not yet been revealed, but it normally airs a week after the bank holiday, which would be Monday June 2.