'Maybe Happy Ending' triumphs at Tony Awards with top musical wins

9 June 2025, 09:53

The cast and crew of 'Maybe Happy Ending' accept the award for best musical for during the 78th Tony Awards in New York
The cast and crew of 'Maybe Happy Ending' accept the award for best musical for during the 78th Tony Awards in New York. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Maybe Happy Ending, a rom-com about a pair of androids falling in love, took home the Tony Award for best new musical on Sunday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Its star, Darren Criss, had won the leading actor in a musical award just minutes before. He also hosted the Tonys pre-show.

The best new play trophy at Sunday's Tony Awards went to Purpose, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drawing-room drama about an accomplished black family exposing hypocrisy and pressures during a snowed-in gathering.

Darren Criss, winner of the awards for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical and best musical for 'Maybe Happy Ending,' centre, with Helen J. Shen, left, and Marcus Choi, winners of award for best musical for 'Maybe Happy Ending'
Darren Criss, winner of the awards for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical and best musical for 'Maybe Happy Ending,' centre, with Helen J. Shen, left, and Marcus Choi, winners of award for best musical for 'Maybe Happy Ending'. Picture: Alamy

Read More: McFly singer Tom Fletcher said seeing Paddington in a new musical 'makes me cry every time'

Read More: Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

It caps a remarkable year for Jacobs-Jenkins, who in addition to winning back-to-back Tonys - his Appropriate won best play revival in 2024 - earned the Pulitzer Prize for Purpose.

Jacobs-Jenkins becomes the first black playwright to win for best new play since August Wilson took home the trophy in 1987 for Fences.

He urged Tony viewers to support regional theatres. Purpose was nurtured in Chicago.

Kara Young - the first black female actor to be nominated for a Tony Award in four consecutive years - became the first black person to win two Tonys consecutively, with the featured actress in a play trophy for her work in Purpose.

Young thanked her parents, Jacobs-Jenkins, her cast and director Phylicia Rashad.

"Theatre is a sacred space that we have to honour and treasure, and it makes us united," she said.

Sunset Blvd., with Nicole Scherzinger starring as a fallen screen idol desperate to reclaim her fame, won best musical revival, handing composer Andrew Lloyd Webber his first competitive Tony since 1995, when the original show won.

The current version is a stripped-down, minimalist production.

Sarah Snook took home the trophy for leading actress in a play for her tireless work in The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she plays all 26 roles.

"I don't feel alone any night that I do this show," Snook said, dismissing the idea of her play as a one-woman show.

"There are so many people onstage making it work and behind the stage making it work."

Downtown cabaret star Cole Escola took home the best actor in a play trophy for playing a deranged, repressed and over-the-top ahistorical version of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh Mary!, beating such Hollywood stars as George Clooney and Daniel Dae Kim.

Sam Pinkleton won best director for Oh, Mary! and thanked Escola, saying he taught him: "Do what you love, not what you think people want to see."

Francis Jue won best actor in a featured role in a play for his work in a revival of Yellow Face. He said he was gifted his tuxedo from another Asian actor who wanted him to wear it to the Tonys.

"I'm only here because of the encouragement and inspiration of generations of wonderful, deserving Asian artists who came before me," he said.

"To those who don't feel seen," he added. "I see you."

Jak Malone won best actor in a featured role in a musical for the British import Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, playing a woman every performance. He hoped his win could be a powerful advocacy for trans rights.

Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's social satire about well-meaning liberals debating a school's vaccine policy, won the best play revival trophy. It made its off-Broadway debut in 2019.

The original cast of Hamilton, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, did a victory lap all dressed in black to mark the show's 10th anniversary on Broadway, with a medley including My Shot, The Schuyler Sisters, History Has Its Eyes on You and The Room Where It Happens.

First-time host Cynthia Erivo kicked off the show from her dressing room in Radio City Music Hall, unsure of her opening number as the stage manager urged her to get to the stage.

As she made her way through the backstage warren, she ran into various people offering advice until she reached Oprah Winfrey, who advised: "The only thing you need to do is just be yourself."

Erivo then appeared at the stage in a red, spangly gown with white accents, hip cocked, as she launched into the slow-burning original song Sometimes All You Need Is a Song, written by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Initially alone with just a pianist, Erivo's soaring voice was soon joined by dozens of members of the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, all dressed in white, making her look like a powerful strawberry in a bowl of whipped cream.

In her opening comments, she singled out first-time nominees Louis McCartney, Sadie Sink, Escola and "an up-and-comer that I think you're going to really be hearing quite a bit about - George Clooney".

She noted that the 2024-2025 season took in 1.9 billion dollars (£1.46 billion), making it the highest-grossing season ever and signalling that Broadway has finally emerged from the Covid-19 blues.

"Broadway is officially back," Erivo said.

"Provided we don't run out of cast members from Succession," a nod to appearances this season by former co-stars Snook and Kieran Culkin and last season by Jeremy Strong.

She and Sara Bareilles duetted for a moving in memoriam section, singing The Sun Will Come Out from Annie, and honouring its composer Charles Strouse as well as George Wendt, Richard Chamberlain, Athol Fugard, Joan Plowright, Quincy Jones, Linda Lavin, James Earl Jones and Gavin Creel.

Erivo was an amiable host, at one point appearing in the second mezzanine to comment that everyone likes the view from theatre balconies - except perhaps Abraham Lincoln.

She had fun with Winfrey later on, telling her to check under her chair, where she found a gift bag with a toy automobile.

"You get a car!" Erivo cracked.

The best book and best score awards went to Maybe Happy Ending, a rom-com between androids, with lyrics written by Hue Park and music composed by Will Aronson.

Its director, Michael Arden, won - "Happy Pride!" he said - and it also picked up best scenic design of a musical.

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado won for choreographing Buena Vista Social Club, and Peck noted a song from the renowned original album was played at their wedding. The musical takes its inspiration from Wim Wenders' 1999 Oscar-nominated documentary on the making of the Cuban album.

Best costumes in a play went to Marg Hornwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Death Becomes Her won the musical counterpart, a win for Paul Tazewell in a year where he also became the first black man to win an Oscar for designing costumes, for Wicked.

"I have dressed so many of you out there," he said from the podium.

Harvey Fierstein, the four-time Tony winner behind Torch Song Trilogy and Kinky Boots, was honoured with a lifetime achievement Tony and became emotional during his speech: "There is nothing quite like bathing in the applause of a curtain call, but when I bow, I bow to the audience, with gratitude, knowing that without them I might as well be lip-syncing showtunes in my bedroom mirror.

"And so I dedicate this award to the people in the dark."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Couple forced to steal back their own car after police 'too stretched' to investigate - despite Airtag showing exact location

Couple forced to steal back their own car after police 'too stretched' to investigate - despite Airtag showing exact location
Breaking
Breaking News

Father and nine-year-old daughter die in house fire - as girl, 11, remains in critical condition in hospital

Exclusive
Fresh Warnings Over ‘Doomsday Ship’ Off Kent Coast – A National Security Threat Hiding in Plain Sight

Britain’s doomsday ship is a sitting duck – 1,400 tonnes of explosives just off Kent coast as fresh warnings emerge

Exclusive
Occupational therapy

'Sector in crisis': Anger at underfunding after mum claims boy ‘turned away by NHS as he's a private school pupil’

The NHS needs one million regular blood donors to maintain its blood supply, officials have said. NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said more must be done to avoid a "red alert", which means that blood supply is so low there is a threat to public safety

One million blood donors needed as stocks run dangerously low in the wake of NHS cyber attack

Cadbury factory building in Bournville Birmingham

Cadbury discontinues popular chocolate biscuit treat after just five years

Emma Raducanu (pictured preparing for the inaugural women’s Queen’s Club Championships this week),has discussed her stalking ordeal

Emma Raducanu says she is 'wary' when going out after stalker ordeal in Dubai

Murder inquiry after boy, 14, stabbed in Manchester

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in 'horrific incident' as two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

A photo posted on Telegram purportedly showing activists with their hands up on board the Madleen

Greta Thunberg’s ‘Freedom Flotilla’ boarded and seized by Israeli forces as she says she’s been ‘kidnapped’

Protesters help a journalist after an injury during a protest in Compton after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

British photographer undergoes surgery after being shot with 'sponge' bullets during LA protests

Exclusive
Wes Streeting has told junior doctors threatening to strike it's the "last thing the NHS needs" and they need to "change their tactics" and call off their threats.

More doctors strikes 'last thing the NHS needs' and BMA must call off threats, says Health Secretary

The Israel Foreign Ministry said "Greta Thunberg is currently on her way to Israel".

Israel says it will ‘show Greta Thunberg October 7 attacks footage’ after Gaza-bound aid boat diverted

Greta Thunberg is attempting to open up a humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Israel 'circling aid flotilla' as Israel vows to use 'any measures necessary' to stop Greta Thunberg's ship reaching Gaza
Boys playing beach cricket

Finance experts suggest ways to teach children good money habits over the summer

Referee Uriah Rennie during match in 2008.

First black Premier League referee Uriah Rennie dies aged 65

A man is chased across the tarmac at Heathrow airport

Moment 'trespasser' chased across Heathrow Airport tarmac by security before dodging aircraft caught on camera

Latest News

See more Latest News

A still from a video obtained by the IDF that it says shows Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar

Body of Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar identified in tunnel beneath Gaza hospital, Israel says
Claire Mumford was an award-winning volunteer Special Sergeant.

'Ashamed' police sergeant caught drink-driving consumed 'bottle of wine' before driving daughter to hospital
Men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Jannik Sinner on Philippe Chatrier court during the Grand Slam tennis tournament, on June 8, 2025, at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner to win French Open title in historic five set decider

People light candles during a protest against violence and in favor of peace in Medellin, Colombia, on June 8, 2025, the day after the attack on presidential candidate Miguel Uribe.

Colombian presidential candidate in 'critical condition' following 'assassination attempt' - as 15-year-old arrested
England's Brydon Carse hits the winning boundary during the second Men's International Twenty20 match at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Sunday June 8, 2025.

England beat West Indies by four wickets to take 2-0 lead following second T20 international
Marise Wipani in 1995 TV series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys

Soldier, Soldier star Marise Wipani dies at 61, leaving poignant final message

Brass name plate / plaque outside the offices of The Nursing and Midwifery Council – NMC at 23 Portland Place London W1B 1PZ. UK. (118)

Midwife struck off after claiming vaccines ‘attacked babies’ and were a 'Trojan horse' inviting a 'new era for humanity'
Mother and son team Jo and Sam competed in the second series of the reality TV show in 2020

Tributes paid to Race Across The World star after tragic death aged 24

Funeral for Palestinian who lost his life by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank

At least five Palestinians killed and 29 injured by Israeli gunfire near Gaza food point

Two men charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run

Two men charged with murder after boy, 16, killed in Sheffield hit-and-run

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

William and Kate meet Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William and David Attenborough join forces in call to save world's oceans

The Sussexes celebrate Lilibet's birthday at Disneyland

Meghan shares glimpse into Lilibet's Disneyland birthday bash with rare look at family life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News