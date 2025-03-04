'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix

Meghan Markle has announced she's missed her "creativity" as her new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' arrived on the streaming platform.

Arriving on Netflix at 8am on Tuesday, the series aims to showcase a new side to the Duchess of Sussex - one that's led her to be labelled a "tradwife" in recent weeks - a term given to a woman who to adheres to traditional gender roles.

Acting as a marketing arm for her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' - formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, the show features the Duchess of Sussex cooking, gardening and beekeeping.

It also features guest appearances from a series of celeb pals and gurus.

Describing the activities as an outlet for her "creativity", the actress-turned-homemaker announces early on that they are pastimes she's sorely missed.

It comes as the Duchess of Sussex insisted she is not an "influencer" despite the marketing tactics surrounding her lifestyle brand.

In one bizarre moment, Meghan gets flustered and tells her guest Alice Waters "I feel like you're watching me fall in love" as she eats a turnip.

In another, she can be seen to declare that "even people with small houses can enjoy domestic bliss like me".

Ahead of the series airing, the Duchess of Sussex came under fire for setting the 'at home' show at a Californian farmhouse, rather than her own $14 million (£11 million) Montecito mansion.
Ahead of the series airing, the Duchess of Sussex came under fire for setting the 'at home' show at a Californian farmhouse, rather than her own $14 million (£11 million) Montecito mansion. Picture: Netflix

The show also showcases Markle flexing her beekeeping skills, with the Duchess of Sussex voicing her fears over being stung while describing it as being "beautiful to be this connected".

She adds: "It's like also that reminder to do something that scares you a little bit. I think that's part of it, but I'm trying to stay in the calm of it because it's beautiful to be this connected."

Meghan began a soft launch of her newly rebranded lifestyle range in April last year, sending celebrity friends jars of her homemade strawberry jam numbered up to 50, with the first going to her mother.

Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket".

Another episode sees her described how she picks fruit from the vines "daily" during harvesting season.

The actress' friend, comedian Mindy Kaling, then makes an appearance, revealing the numbers on the jars caused some friction: "It was not a ranking, it was just 'let me share them' and then people started to take it very personally."

Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket".
Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket". Picture: Netflix

Kaling then asks Meghan how to season eggs, with the duchess revealing that Harry douses his food in salt without tasting it.

Meghan says: "Well I have a family, a husband, who no matter what meal is put in front of him, before he tastes it puts salt on, so I try to under salt."

It comes as some royal sources suggested the venture could be the 'last roll of the dice' following a string of flops, with the Dutchess looking to salvage her and Prince Harry's $100million streaming deal.

Ahead of the series airing, the Duchess of Sussex came under fire for setting the 'at home' show at a Californian farmhouse, rather than her own $14 million (£11 million) Montecito mansion.

It forced the production to acknowledge this early on, countering accusations surrounding the show's authenticity.

“People watching this at home might think, ‘Hey I don’t have this space at home!’” she said to chef Alice Waters, a figure widely considered to be a pioneer of farm-to-table cooking.

 “But this is the value I think of what you’ve done, urban farming. Even if you’re just in a little flat in London or small apartment in the city, what people can do to make them feel that they have some small piece of this.”

Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket".
Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket". Picture: Netflix

In another, Meghan describes how one of her favourite things to do when people come to stay is "prep the guest room".

"I think about the two places of a guest experience once they've gone into their room. What's at the side of the bed for them?" she explains.

She then adds it makes her think about the guests' "good morning and night moment".

In episode seven, Meghan discusses the Japanese art of Kintsugi - or repairing broken pottery, with Vicky Tsai, using the practice as an analogy for 'healing'.

"I think it's so meaningful, that if you break something that is precious and valuable, it's not broken," Meghan says.

"That that fracture, and you taught me this, that that fracture actually makes it more beautiful, that break makes it more beautiful."

