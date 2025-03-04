The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’

Meghan Markle stars in Netflix's new series 'With Love, Meghan'. Picture: Netflix

By Flaminia Luck

Meghan Markle has returned to screens with her new lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' arriving on Netflix.

Arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, the series aims to showcase a new, more "creative" side to the Duchess of Sussex - one that's led her to be labelled a "tradwife" in recent weeks - a term given to a woman who to adheres to traditional gender roles.

Acting as a marketing arm for her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' - formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, the show features the Duchess doing home activities such as cooking, gardening and beekeeping.

The series features eight half hour episodes, each highlighting aspects of her southern California lifestyle with a smattering of appearances from a series of celeb pals and gurus - and of course a prince!

Celebrity guest appearances

Meghan is joined by a variety of friends and experts throughout the series, including chef Roy Choi, actress Mindy Kaling, chef Alice Waters - and of course her husband Prince Harry.

Together, they work on various projects, such as preparing spaghetti, making beeswax candles, and baking cakes.

Meghan making a rainbow from fruit. Picture: Netflix

'Little things that matter'

The fifth episode features Meghan heading out into town to source fresh flowers for an arrangement.

During the drive, she reflects on the "little things" that make life joyous.

At the flower shop, she reveals her daughter Lili "loves pink".

She then arranges an enormous bouquet of flowers into an arrangement in the garden before more celeb guests pop round for a visit.

The show sees Meghan preparing a salad. Picture: Alamy

Mindy gets a French lesson

Meghan gently corrected Mindy's French pronunciation, saying, "By the way – She just taught me that it's Le Creuset and not Le Cruset."

"I could be wrong," Meghan added with a smile.

She also shared, "We are sort of email pen pals. We first connected on my podcast Archetypes, and I love having mom friends."

Gal pal Mindy Kaling helps Meghan out with preparing for a kids party. Picture: Netflix

'Connected' over Bees

The show also showcases Markle flexing her savvy beekeeping skills.

The Duchess voices her fears over being stung - but admitting it is "beautiful to be this connected".

She adds: "It's like also that reminder to do something that scares you a little bit.

"I think that's part of it, but I'm trying to stay in the calm of it because it's beautiful to be this connected."

The jam hierarchy

Meghan began a soft launch of her newly rebranded lifestyle range in April last year, sending celebrity friends jars of her homemade strawberry jam numbered up to 50, with the first going to her mother.

Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket".

Another episode sees her described how she picks fruit from the vines "daily" during harvesting season.

Making tea

“I thought I’d make us some sun tea … It’s really easy. It’s just tea but you can use nice silk bags, get lots of loose leaf teas … You just let it steep, with the warmth of the sun.”

Here comes Harry

Meghan teases her husband's British habits and pokes fun at his lingo in the second episode.

While sharing one of her simplest recipes, the ladybird dish, she jokes, "When I explained it to my husband, he said, 'Oh, you mean a ladybug?'

"But in the UK, they call it a 'ladybird,' not a ladybug."

It was also revealed that Harry is an eggs-pert at scrambled eggs.

Prep the guest room

She describes how one of her favourite things to do when people come to stay is "prep the guest room" and think about their "good morning and night moment".

"Whenever I have someone come and stay, one of my favourite things to do is to prep the guest room," Meghan says.

"I think about the two places of a guest experience once they've gone into their room. What's at the side of the bed for them?

"That's their good morning and good night moment, and what is in the bathroom for them so they can have a beautiful soak, a nice bath at the end of night."

Small house? Doesn’t matter

She says people who live in small houses can still enjoy a ‘small piece’ of her lifestyle. In a discussion with chef Alice Waters, she says: ““People watching this at home might think, ‘Hey I don’t have this space at home!’

“But this is the value, I think, of what you’ve done – urban farming. Even if you’re just in a little flat in London or small apartment in the city, what people can do to make them feel that they have some small piece of this.”

In another episode, she says “We don’t all have a garden like this. I fully recognise that. I didn’t grow up with a garden like this. But if you have a farmers market, you can definitely find something.”

Harry makes an appearance. Picture: Netflix

The couple share a kiss

The couple gushed over each other, with the Duke praising his wife, saying, "Well done, you did a really great job. I love it."

Meghan also spoke to her friend, sharing, "This feels like a new chapter that I am so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you."

She continued, "So here we go, there's a business. All of that is part of that creativity that I've missed so much."

Finally, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

Love... and turnips

In one moment, Meghan tells her guest Alice Waters "I feel like you're watching me fall in love" as she eats a turnip.

... and radishes

“I love the translucence of those radishes. This is my favourite part, the plating — it’s so amazing when food can be art.”

Dig at the royals?

Near the end of the final episode, Meghan raises a toast at her brunch, saying this "feels like a new chapter" which is "part of that creativity that I've missed so much".

As Harry arrives, Meghan remarks "Oh there he is" and the pair embrace and kiss each other on the lips.

Meghan later asks Harry as they hug: "It's good, right?."

The duke replies: "Well done. You did a great job... I love it."

In her toast to Harry, her mother and her friends, Meghan says: "I just want to raise a glass to you, guys.

"This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support.

"And here we go, there's a business. All of that is just part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."