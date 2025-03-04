The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’

4 March 2025, 14:31 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 14:43

m
Meghan Markle stars in Netflix's new series 'With Love, Meghan'. Picture: Netflix

By Flaminia Luck

Meghan Markle has returned to screens with her new lifestyle series 'With Love, Meghan' arriving on Netflix.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arriving on Netflix on Tuesday, the series aims to showcase a new, more "creative" side to the Duchess of Sussex - one that's led her to be labelled a "tradwife" in recent weeks - a term given to a woman who to adheres to traditional gender roles.

Acting as a marketing arm for her lifestyle brand 'As Ever' - formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, the show features the Duchess doing home activities such as cooking, gardening and beekeeping.

The series features eight half hour episodes, each highlighting aspects of her southern California lifestyle with a smattering of appearances from a series of celeb pals and gurus - and of course a prince!

Celebrity guest appearances

Meghan is joined by a variety of friends and experts throughout the series, including chef Roy Choi, actress Mindy Kaling, chef Alice Waters - and of course her husband Prince Harry.

Together, they work on various projects, such as preparing spaghetti, making beeswax candles, and baking cakes.

Read more: Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

Read more: Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

Meghan making a rainbow from fruit
Meghan making a rainbow from fruit. Picture: Netflix

'Little things that matter'

The fifth episode features Meghan heading out into town to source fresh flowers for an arrangement.

During the drive, she reflects on the "little things" that make life joyous.

At the flower shop, she reveals her daughter Lili "loves pink".

She then arranges an enormous bouquet of flowers into an arrangement in the garden before more celeb guests pop round for a visit.

The show sees Meghan preparing a salad
The show sees Meghan preparing a salad. Picture: Alamy

Mindy gets a French lesson

Meghan gently corrected Mindy's French pronunciation, saying, "By the way – She just taught me that it's Le Creuset and not Le Cruset."

"I could be wrong," Meghan added with a smile.

She also shared, "We are sort of email pen pals. We first connected on my podcast Archetypes, and I love having mom friends."

Gal pal Mindy Kaling helps Meghan out with preparing for a kids party
Gal pal Mindy Kaling helps Meghan out with preparing for a kids party. Picture: Netflix

'Connected' over Bees

The show also showcases Markle flexing her savvy beekeeping skills.

The Duchess voices her fears over being stung - but admitting it is "beautiful to be this connected".

She adds: "It's like also that reminder to do something that scares you a little bit.

"I think that's part of it, but I'm trying to stay in the calm of it because it's beautiful to be this connected."

The jam hierarchy

Meghan began a soft launch of her newly rebranded lifestyle range in April last year, sending celebrity friends jars of her homemade strawberry jam numbered up to 50, with the first going to her mother.

Episode one, entitled 'Hey, Honey!", sees Meghan prepare what she labels a "thoughtful guest basket".

Another episode sees her described how she picks fruit from the vines "daily" during harvesting season.

Making tea

“I thought I’d make us some sun tea … It’s really easy. It’s just tea but you can use nice silk bags, get lots of loose leaf teas … You just let it steep, with the warmth of the sun.”

Here comes Harry

Meghan teases her husband's British habits and pokes fun at his lingo in the second episode.

While sharing one of her simplest recipes, the ladybird dish, she jokes, "When I explained it to my husband, he said, 'Oh, you mean a ladybug?'

"But in the UK, they call it a 'ladybird,' not a ladybug."

It was also revealed that Harry is an eggs-pert at scrambled eggs.

Prep the guest room

She describes how one of her favourite things to do when people come to stay is "prep the guest room" and think about their "good morning and night moment".

"Whenever I have someone come and stay, one of my favourite things to do is to prep the guest room," Meghan says.

"I think about the two places of a guest experience once they've gone into their room. What's at the side of the bed for them?

"That's their good morning and good night moment, and what is in the bathroom for them so they can have a beautiful soak, a nice bath at the end of night."

Small house? Doesn’t matter

She says people who live in small houses can still enjoy a ‘small piece’ of her lifestyle. In a discussion with chef Alice Waters, she says: ““People watching this at home might think, ‘Hey I don’t have this space at home!’

“But this is the value, I think, of what you’ve done – urban farming. Even if you’re just in a little flat in London or small apartment in the city, what people can do to make them feel that they have some small piece of this.”

In another episode, she says “We don’t all have a garden like this. I fully recognise that. I didn’t grow up with a garden like this. But if you have a farmers market, you can definitely find something.”

Harry makes an appearance
Harry makes an appearance. Picture: Netflix

The couple share a kiss

The couple gushed over each other, with the Duke praising his wife, saying, "Well done, you did a really great job. I love it."

Meghan also spoke to her friend, sharing, "This feels like a new chapter that I am so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you."

She continued, "So here we go, there's a business. All of that is part of that creativity that I've missed so much."

Finally, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

Love... and turnips

In one moment, Meghan tells her guest Alice Waters "I feel like you're watching me fall in love" as she eats a turnip.

... and radishes

“I love the translucence of those radishes. This is my favourite part, the plating — it’s so amazing when food can be art.”

Dig at the royals?

Near the end of the final episode, Meghan raises a toast at her brunch, saying this "feels like a new chapter" which is "part of that creativity that I've missed so much".

As Harry arrives, Meghan remarks "Oh there he is" and the pair embrace and kiss each other on the lips.

Meghan later asks Harry as they hug: "It's good, right?."

The duke replies: "Well done. You did a great job... I love it."

In her toast to Harry, her mother and her friends, Meghan says: "I just want to raise a glass to you, guys.

"This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you. So I just thank you for all the love and support.

"And here we go, there's a business. All of that is just part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

Ch Insp Andy George, leader of the UK’s black and Asian police officers is under investigation for a tweet criticising the firearms officer that shot dead Chris Kaba.

Leader of black and Asian police officers investigated for ‘free speech’ tweet on Chris Kaba case

A Gail's Bakery store in Windsor, Berkshire.

Trendy bakery Gail’s accused of hypocrisy for ‘binning sandwiches every few hours’

Couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

A couple who had sex with pet pug 'wallowed in a swamp of sexual depravity' in 'worst case' judge has ever seen

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

Westfield Stratford

'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC chief suggests controversial TV show on Gaza could still be reinstated

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey

Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears

A woman died after falling from a hotel near Waterloo

Woman, 45, falls to her death from hotel near Waterloo station

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

Latest News

See more Latest News

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan
Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'

Tributes paid to 'wisest comedy alchemist' as Spitting Image star and Dead Ringers producer dies in tragic 'accident'
BRITAIN-HEALTH-FOOD-OBESITY

More than half of adults and third of children to be overweight or obese by 2050

SPAIN-ACCIDENT

Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee aged 82

Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82
Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash
Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy
Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show
The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III, left, meets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Monday March 3, 2025. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP, Pool)

King Charles meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Sandringham

King Charles III meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 2, 2025.

King Charles welcomes Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy to Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales on Friday

Prince William speaks Welsh for St David's Day as he tests out language skills after taking conversation classes

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News