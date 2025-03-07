Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans

7 March 2025, 19:25

With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.
With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season. Picture: Netflix

By Henry Moore

Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan”, will return for a second season, the streaming giant has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The show, which was panned by reviewers upon its release, follows the Duchess of Sussex as she cooks recipes and shows off what life is like being Meghan Markle.

It officially launched on Netflix this Tuesday after being delayed from January because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

As reviews poured in, it became clear this had been another dud to come from the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

One review in The Guardian described it as a "gormless lifestyle filler" and "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show", while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism".

Read more: The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter insists controversial spa was just 'large hot tub' as she admits 'mistakes were made'

But, despite these savage reviews, the second season has already finished filming and will air this autumn.

Meghan posted on her Instagram stories on Friday with a video of her wearing a hat with the writing "lettuce romaine calm" on and grinning, then turning and putting her hands in the air.

The caption on the Instagram story said: "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

The story was shortly followed by a post on her Instagram with a reel with clips of her cooking and the caption: "Oh, how I love ASMR!

"If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix"

Prince Harry appeared just once at the end of the first season's final episode when he joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.

In what is likely to be seen as a nod to the restrictions she felt within the royal family, Meghan raises a toast, saying: "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you.

"So I just thank you for all the love and support.

"And here we go, there's a business. All of that is just part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

The show is being viewed as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, with their most successful output being their bombshell docu-series about the Royal Family, which included a slew of allegations against the firm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ugo Monye

South African man cleared of racially harassing ex-England rugby player as he 'didn't know n-word was offensive'

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis remains in a 'stable' but complex condition as he marks three weeks in hospital

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Trump to 'hold peace talks with Zelenskyy next week' as he says Russia is 'easier to deal with' than Ukraine

Rupert Lowe

Reform UK civil war as party suspends Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees

Social media algorithms are controversial

What is a social media algorithm and why are they controversial?

Exclusive
Yevgeny Popov

Russian MP tells LBC Starmer ‘doesn’t want peace’ and says Putin won’t rule out launching another war

LBC’s Will Guyatt gives parents all the tools they need to help keep children safe online

The ultimate guide to keeping your children safe online by LBC's tech guru Will Guyatt

LBC's Online Safety Day is on Monday

LBC’s Online Safety Day Monday 10th March, 7am to midnight

'This could end in World War Three,' Donald Trump has warned.

'This could end in World War Three,' warns Trump as he says Russia 'has all the cards'

Reform UK has said it is investigating Rupert Lowe

Reform UK investigating Rupert Lowe after complaints of 'serious bullying' by female employees

The UK will be hotter than Ibiza this weekend

UK to be hotter than Ibiza this weekend as temperatures soar to 20C

Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog reopens probe into how officers handled earlier assaults by Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane

Exclusive
Hannah Ingram-Moore has admitted she made mistakes

Captain Tom's daughter insists controversial spa was just 'large hot tub' as she admits 'mistakes were made'

Britain must act to protect children from social media and smartphones

Britain must act to protect children from social media and smartphones, digital and data minister tells MPs

Katrin Ivanova (left to right), Tihomir Ivanchev and Vanya Gaberova were found guilty of conspiracy to spy

Three Bulgarians convicted of being part of 'one of largest' Russian spy rings ever found in UK

Trump has threatened Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions

Trump threatens Putin with 'large-scale' sanctions until ceasefire and peace deal agreed with Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Eurostar services between London to Paris

Eurostar confirms Paris trains to restart on Saturday as unexploded WW2 bomb pictured for first time
Lathaniel Burrell

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Lathaniel Burrell shot dead in south London
Zelenskyy has repeated his calls for a truce after the huge bombardment of Ukraine overnight

Zelenskyy calls for truce after Russia launches ‘massive ballistic missile and drone’ attack on Ukraine energy targets
Shoppers are facing a shortage of bananas across the UK

Banana shortage hits UK supermarkets following tropical storms

Saffron Cole-Nottage

Mother, 32, died after slipping twice on seafront path and getting trapped head-first between rocks, inquest hears
An easyJet plane was forced to make an emergency landing after a dispute between two families

EasyJet plane forced to make emergency landing after families 'brawl' over The Karate Kid

Amen Taklay

Murder investigation underway after 15-year-old boy found dead in street

16 Just Stop Oil activists challenged jail terms of between 15 months and five years

Co-founder of Just Stop Oil has sentence reduced after appeal

Maria Eftimova slipped while attempting to climb rocks on Tryfan mountain with friends

Woman, 28, fell 65ft to her death after 'slipping' from mountain ledge on scrambling expedition with friends
LEZ And ULEZ Zone Signs London

London boroughs which opposed ULEZ expansion see largest reductions in a harmful air pollutant, report finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' has been launched

Meghan launches lifestyle brand hours after Netflix show With Love airs

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix
TV still from With Love, Meghan

Meghan insists she's not an influencer or tradwife as she opens up about Montecito life ahead of Netflix show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News