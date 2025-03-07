Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans

With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season. Picture: Netflix

By Henry Moore

Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle series “With Love, Meghan”, will return for a second season, the streaming giant has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The show, which was panned by reviewers upon its release, follows the Duchess of Sussex as she cooks recipes and shows off what life is like being Meghan Markle.

It officially launched on Netflix this Tuesday after being delayed from January because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

As reviews poured in, it became clear this had been another dud to come from the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

One review in The Guardian described it as a "gormless lifestyle filler" and "so pointless it might be the Sussexes' last TV show", while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it "insane" and an "exercise in narcissism".

Read more: The best moments and most memorable lines from Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series ,’With Love Meghan’

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter insists controversial spa was just 'large hot tub' as she admits 'mistakes were made'

But, despite these savage reviews, the second season has already finished filming and will air this autumn.

Meghan posted on her Instagram stories on Friday with a video of her wearing a hat with the writing "lettuce romaine calm" on and grinning, then turning and putting her hands in the air.

The caption on the Instagram story said: "Lettuce romaine calm... or not (!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

The story was shortly followed by a post on her Instagram with a reel with clips of her cooking and the caption: "Oh, how I love ASMR!

"If you're loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix"

Prince Harry appeared just once at the end of the first season's final episode when he joins Meghan, her mother Doria Ragland and friends for an outdoor celebratory brunch.

In what is likely to be seen as a nod to the restrictions she felt within the royal family, Meghan raises a toast, saying: "This feels like a new chapter that I'm so excited that I get to share and I've been able to learn from all of you.

"So I just thank you for all the love and support.

"And here we go, there's a business. All of that is just part of that creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me."

The show is being viewed as a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes, who signed a multimillion-pound deal with Netflix in 2020, with their most successful output being their bombshell docu-series about the Royal Family, which included a slew of allegations against the firm.