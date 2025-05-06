Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton and Diana Ross storm the red carpet - as Rihanna debuts baby bump

6 May 2025, 05:42

Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton and Diana Ross storm the red carpet - as Rihanna debuts baby bump
Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton and Diana Ross storm the red carpet - as Rihanna debuts baby bump. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Monday night saw celebrities from around the globe descend on New York for the annual Met Gala - an event that's become one of the most anticipated dates in the fashion calendar.

Taking to the red carpet at the city's Metropolitan Museum of Art, pop icon Rihanna has debuted her third pregnancy ahead of a star-studded Met Gala blue carpet.

The Met Gala, known as fashion's biggest night, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition at the New York museum.

The night saw an appearance from Lewis Hamilton - an A-lister known for making a sartorial statement, just hours after competing in an action-packed Miami Grand Prix.

The evening also featured appearances from Anna Wintour, Aimee Lou Wood, FKA Twigs and Dianna Ross, with the latter making her first Met Gala appearance in 22 years.

Rhianna - who revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show - was seen rushing into a New York hotel hours before the gala, while her partner ASAP Rocky made his entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Tyla at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Tyla at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Alamy

The couple, who already share two children, added another headline moment to the night when Rocky, also a 2025 Met Gala co-chair, arrived holding a diamond-studded umbrella and wearing a custom look by AWGE, his own creative agency.

"Rihanna's outfit tonight is... I don't know, whatever, just don't cover her baby hump, you dig?" he told CBS Mornings.

This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, casts an eye back over 300 years of Black fashion, the concept of black dandyism and its lasting impact on contemporary style.

One of the most anticipated arrivals of the night was US actress Zendaya, who arrived on the green carpet in an impeccably tailored custom Louis Vuitton suit and matching hat.

Turning to Chanel, Dua Lipa wowed crowds in a glitzy custom open-back chiffon dress adorned with a long bow as she arrived on the navy carpet alongside fiance Callum Turner.

Jodie Turner-Smith's showstopping Burberry ensemble was elevated by a bold, statement-making hat that completed the look.

Among the other UK stars in attendance were model Suki Waterhouse, musician FKA Twigs and Bafta-winning actress Aimee Lou Wood, who wore a look by London designer Priya Ahluwalia.

In her first Met Gala appearance in 22 years, Motown legend Diana Ross stepped out in an elaborate outfit complete with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren.

Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Rihanna at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Rihanna at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Alamy
Evan Ross (left) and Diana Ross attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025.
Evan Ross (left) and Diana Ross attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York, USA. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The outfit was a collaboration between her son Evan Ross and Nigerian designer Ugo Mozie, aimed at celebrating her family legacy.

Dramatic trains were also debuted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who wore a bedazzled Givenchy bodice and singer Stevie Wonder, who made his Met Gala debut at 74 years old.

"The reality is God has celebrated what we have done since the beginning of time. We created style, whether it be in music, dance or the most important thing: love," he told Vogue's live stream of the event.

"Black men all over the world, Africa, everywhere, pull yourselves (together) and bring the world together, because that's what's needed most of all in life today: love, not confusion, not hate."

Substance actress Demi Moore arrived in an off-the-shoulder gown by Thom Browne with a sculptural headpiece.

Each year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour handpicks a group of celebrities to serve as co-chairs and help launch the museum's exhibition.

Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Jenna Ortega at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' held on May 5, 2025 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Picture: Alamy
Jaden Smith attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jaden Smith attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Alongside Rocky, Wintour chose seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, producer Pharrell Williams and Oscar-nominated performer Colman Domingo,

NBA legend LeBron James has been named an honorary 2025 co-chair.

Other familiar faces included tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Anne Hathaway, Espresso singer Sabrina Carpenter, former presenter James Corden and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Irish actor Andrew Scott stood out in a vibrant ensemble featuring a mint-green trouser suit, a bold red waistcoat, and a mustard-yellow shirt.

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy
Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring.
Photo by: DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2025 5/5/25 Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit Gala celebrating the opening of the Exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring. Picture: Alamy

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in a custom Michael Kors gown paired with a sweeping fur coat.

She later revealed to the media that her striking diamond-studded ponytail-bun hairstyle paid homage to US entertainer and civil rights icon Josephine Baker, known for wearing her hair in a similar style.

Suits dominated the scene in line with the theme as rapper Doechii turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton creation, while Madonna marked her Met Gala return in an ivory-silk Tom Ford ensemble.

Model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday at the Gala in shimmering Miu Miu, a her look at tribute to American fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, who created the original Playboy bunny suit.

May 6, 2024, New York, New York, USA: Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
May 6, 2024, New York, New York, USA: Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Picture: Alamy

"I like to think it's the sort of thing she might have designed for me," she told media on her way into the event.

Arriving late, the Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in all-black.

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a two-piece ensemble is by British designer Torisheju Dumi, while Kim Kardashian wore an all-leather creation by Chome Hearts.

Actor Timothy Spall performs his reading of Sir Winston Churchill's 1945 victory speech, during the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honour of those who served during the Second World War, in central London. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025.

'Do not yield to violence and tyranny': Timothy Spall kicks off VE Day celebrations with moving Winston Churchill speech
Trent Alexander-Arnold who has announced he will leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool after making 'hardest decision'

Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium after his faultless drive at the Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri wins in Miami as Lando Norris hampered by duel with Max Verstappen

David and Victoria Beckham married in 1999

David Beckham ‘feeling very lucky’ following 50th birthday celebrations

The Coronation Street episode will flashback to 2007 and reveal how Kit, Mick and Lou know one another

Coronation Street to air flashback episode taking viewers back to 2007

Floral tributes left by the gates of Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead where a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside a building following a fire.

More than £13,000 raised for family of boy who died in fire

Daily life in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Israeli ministers 'approve plan to capture all of Gaza', officials say - as reservists called up
Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood. People given infected blood in one of the worst treatment disasters in NHS history are 'scared they won't live to see compensation', campaigners have said.

Infected blood victims ‘scared they won’t live to see compensation’

Bobby and Jack Charlton who both had dementia

Football bodies could be forced to cover care costs for ex-players with dementia

Claire Lewis is a former prison officer, was left with life-threatening injuries being attacked at HMP Frankland in 2010 and has been unable to work ever since. Claire is campaigning for mandatory protective gear for all prison staff in the UK.

Former prison officer stabbed by inmate calls for mandatory protective gear

