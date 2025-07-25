Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

By Danielle Desouza

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.

The revelation was confirmed by a barrister for Lord Of The Dance creator Flatley during a High Court case he has taken in relation to works carried out at his Cork mansion.

Barrister Ronnie Hudson notified the court on Friday of a “material change in circumstances” for Flatley, and said he is to move back to Ireland within the next 14 days and look to run in the presidential election this autumn.

Flatley, who is 67 and currently lives in Monaco, is eligible to run as an Irish citizen.

He had strongly hinted at a presidential bid last week, but said he had not made a final decision.

An affidavit signed by Flatley’s solicitor Maxwell Mooney was submitted to the court stating that the Irish-American is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland”.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’ term ends on November 11.

Flatley rose to fame when Riverdance, which features traditional Irish music and dance, became a phenomenon in the 1990s and went on to tour the world.