Riverdance star Michael Flatley to make bid for Irish presidency

25 July 2025, 17:28

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.
Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Riverdance star Michael Flatley is hoping to become Ireland's next president, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The revelation was confirmed by a barrister for Lord Of The Dance creator Flatley during a High Court case he has taken in relation to works carried out at his Cork mansion.

Barrister Ronnie Hudson notified the court on Friday of a “material change in circumstances” for Flatley, and said he is to move back to Ireland within the next 14 days and look to run in the presidential election this autumn.

Flatley, who is 67 and currently lives in Monaco, is eligible to run as an Irish citizen.

Read more: Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Read more: 'Lost the best friend I ever had': Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy

A barrister for Lord Of The Dance creator Michael Flatley confirmed the choreographer’s intention to make a presidential bid during a High Court case.
A barrister for Lord Of The Dance creator Michael Flatley confirmed the choreographer’s intention to make a presidential bid during a High Court case. Picture: Alamy

He had strongly hinted at a presidential bid last week, but said he had not made a final decision.

An affidavit signed by Flatley’s solicitor Maxwell Mooney was submitted to the court stating that the Irish-American is “to seek nominations to run for president of Ireland”.

An election for the largely ceremonial role is expected towards the end of October, as it must take place in the 60 days before outgoing President Michael D Higgins’ term ends on November 11.

Flatley rose to fame when Riverdance, which features traditional Irish music and dance, became a phenomenon in the 1990s and went on to tour the world.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Forth Road Bridge was closed to traffic on Friday after 10 Greenpeace activists suspended themselves from the structure in order to block a tanker.

Forth Road Bridge closed as 10 Greenpeace activists hang from ropes

Micheal Ward has been charged with rape

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

England batting coach Graham Thorpe looks on during nets at Seddon Park in 2018.

‘Failings’ in care of ex-cricketer Graham Thorpe in months before his death, inquest hears

Kelyan Bokassa was knifed to death on a bus in Woolwich

Smiling teenage killers jailed for life for machete attack on 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa on London bus

England v Italy - UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Semi-Final

Will we get a day off if Lionesses win the Euros?

Multiple bodies have been found in the woods in Cornwall.

Only one body found in Cornwall woods, say police after claims of ‘multiple remains’

Depressed unhappy African woman lying on couch at home, crying, suffering from divorce or break up.

You can die from a broken heart, scientists confirm

Debbie Duncan

Jay Slater's death 'touched the hearts of the nation', tearful mum Debbie tells inquest

Victoria Pelova and Chloe Kelly of Arsenal celebrate victory at full-time following the UEFA Women's Champions League final match between Arsenal WFC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade

All WSL fixtures 2025/26

Traffic at a standstill on the M11 (FILE)

M11 motorway closed in both directions as delays expected to impact major UK airport

Richard Law, 68, has been detained indefinitely for the murder of Judith Law, 70

Brother who told 999 'I’ve killed my sister' detained after admitting fatal hammer attack on sibling

Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen bike thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shocked shoppers outside Ikea

Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza in October 2024 amid Israeli attacks

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

Simon Bailey, 58, is now suing his former station Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis
Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train
Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?
Sid Ali Djelid

'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape
Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4

Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Habiba Naveed, 35, who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday, to the manslaughter of her landlord Christopher Brown, 72, and causing unnecessary suffering to his cat at the home they shared in Polsted Road, Lewisham

Woman who killed landlord and cat believed she was Princess Diana's daughter and 'Jesus sent to eliminate evil'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News