Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, dies aged 67

3 July 2025, 18:51 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 19:04

Actor Michael Madsen during his guest appearance on MTV TRL at Le Palais Oriental, as part of the 57th Cannes Film Festival, in France.
Actor Michael Madsen during his guest appearance on MTV TRL at Le Palais Oriental, as part of the 57th Cannes Film Festival, in France. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen - who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill - has died at the age of 67.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the actor’s home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning.

He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 8:25am.

The spokesperson did not reveal a cause of death, but added that foul play is not suspected and that Madsen seemingly died of natural causes.

Madsen in Money for Nothing released in 1993
Madsen in Money for Nothing released in 1993. Picture: Alamy
American actor Michael Madsen
Picture: Alamy
Actor Michael Madsen at the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria in Spielberg, Austria
Picture: Getty
Reservoir Dogs Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Quentin Tarantino, Lawrence Tierney
Reservoir Dogs Steve Buscemi, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Quentin Tarantino, Lawrence Tierney. Picture: Alamy

The US actor was also in notable films such as Thelma & Louise, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sin City.

