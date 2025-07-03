Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, dies aged 67
3 July 2025, 18:51 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 19:04
Hollywood actor Michael Madsen - who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill - has died at the age of 67.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the actor’s home in Malibu, California, on Thursday morning.
He was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 8:25am.
The spokesperson did not reveal a cause of death, but added that foul play is not suspected and that Madsen seemingly died of natural causes.
The US actor was also in notable films such as Thelma & Louise, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Sin City.