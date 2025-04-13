Moment Hollywood star Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after foul-mouthed tirade at housemates

Mickey Rourke. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

The moment when Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was kicked off Celebrity Big Brother has been revealed, after an expletive-laden row with fellow contestants.

Sunday's episode of the show depicts the events that led up to The Wrestler star's departure from the house.

Bafta-winning Rourke was ordered to leave after "use of inappropriate language" and "instances of unacceptable behaviour".

Incidents included an instance where he used language that made The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise feel uncomfortable.

Things become heated between Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task where US singer Siwa has been given the role of captain and is in charge of steering the ship.

Siwa, 21, says "step back in line, soldier" to which Hughes steps out of line and looks at US actor Rourke.

Rourke then steps out of line to confront the 32-year-old.

Siwa says "Mickey... Ahoy" to Rourke who then says to Hughes: "You looking at me?".

"Ahoy. You're not the captain of this ship. Ahoy. Back up soldier", Siwa says to Rourke.

Rourke then says to Hughes "don't eyeball me" and Hughes responds by saying: "Mickey it was a joke, f***ing..."

Rourke says again, "don't f***ing eyeball me. You c***."

Drag queen Danny Beard and Siwa both try to diffuse the situation with Beard saying: "He was joking. He was joking. He was joking."

Beard and retired Olympian Daley Thompson stand inbetween the two and Hughes says: "Mickey, it was a joke."

Big Brother then calls Rourke to the diary room, where he is reprimanded.

Mickey Rourke in a recent film. Picture: Alamy

Rae Wise says she has felt "very uneasy" and references a comment Rourke made earlier in the day which made her uncomfortable.

In the diary room Big Brother tells Rourke: "Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive.

"Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella."

Rourke says: "Oh, I'm not aware of that but okay."

Big Brother adds: "This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.

"This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language."

Rourke apologises and says: "I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. 'Cause I lost my temper, and I've been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I'm very sorry.

"I'm ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

"Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I'm sorry about that."

Big Brother then says that there is "no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house."