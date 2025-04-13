Moment Hollywood star Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after foul-mouthed tirade at housemates

13 April 2025, 19:18

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

The moment when Hollywood star Mickey Rourke was kicked off Celebrity Big Brother has been revealed, after an expletive-laden row with fellow contestants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sunday's episode of the show depicts the events that led up to The Wrestler star's departure from the house.

Bafta-winning Rourke was ordered to leave after "use of inappropriate language" and "instances of unacceptable behaviour".

Incidents included an instance where he used language that made The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise feel uncomfortable.

Things become heated between Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task where US singer Siwa has been given the role of captain and is in charge of steering the ship.

Read more: Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after 'unacceptable behaviour' and 'inappropriate language'

Read more: Hollywood icon Mickey Rourke and Tory MP Michael Fabricant to join all-star Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: ITV

Siwa, 21, says "step back in line, soldier" to which Hughes steps out of line and looks at US actor Rourke.

Rourke then steps out of line to confront the 32-year-old.

Siwa says "Mickey... Ahoy" to Rourke who then says to Hughes: "You looking at me?".

"Ahoy. You're not the captain of this ship. Ahoy. Back up soldier", Siwa says to Rourke.

Rourke then says to Hughes "don't eyeball me" and Hughes responds by saying: "Mickey it was a joke, f***ing..."

Rourke says again, "don't f***ing eyeball me. You c***."

Drag queen Danny Beard and Siwa both try to diffuse the situation with Beard saying: "He was joking. He was joking. He was joking."

Beard and retired Olympian Daley Thompson stand inbetween the two and Hughes says: "Mickey, it was a joke."

Big Brother then calls Rourke to the diary room, where he is reprimanded.

Mickey Rourke in a recent film
Mickey Rourke in a recent film. Picture: Alamy

Rae Wise says she has felt "very uneasy" and references a comment Rourke made earlier in the day which made her uncomfortable.

In the diary room Big Brother tells Rourke: "Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive.

"Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella."

Rourke says: "Oh, I'm not aware of that but okay."

Big Brother adds: "This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.

"This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language."

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: Getty

Rourke apologises and says: "I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. 'Cause I lost my temper, and I've been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I'm very sorry.

"I'm ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

"Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I'm sorry about that."

Big Brother then says that there is "no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lanzarote has been hit by flooding

Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods

Katy Perry and the space team

Katy Perry debuts spacesuits she and all-female astronaut team will wear on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'

Sumy

Russian strikes on Ukraine border town 'cross any line of decency', US says, after over 30 killed including children

Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

Sakhir, Bahrain. 13th April 2025. Sir Jackie Stewart During Race Day. Ahmad Al Shehab/Alamy Live News.

Jackie Stewart drives F1 car for last time wearing helmet signed by all living champions - including Michael Schumacher

Barry Dawson

Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

The Oxford Women's team appear dejected after losing The 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

Cambridge beats Oxford by 'unprecedented' margin to win 170th Boat Race

Police crime scene tape UK

Woman, 25, killed and two others 'seriously injured' after 'drug driver' hits family outside leisure centre

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, bodies of the killed residents lie on the ground following Russia's missile attack that killed at least 24 civilians in Sumy, Ukraine, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

More than 30 killed - including two children, following Russian missile strike on Ukraine

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby bombshell as new memo from sole medical witness threatens to blow prosecution's case wide open

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after making a putt on the 14th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy looks to avoid Masters “rematch” with Bryson DeChambeau as golfer closes in on career grand slam

The house has been destroyed

Major incident declared after house destroyed in Nottinghamshire explosion, with neighbours evacuated

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after 'unacceptable behaviour' and 'inappropriate language'

Hashem Abedi is being held at HMP Frankland

Counter-terror police investigate after Manchester Arena terrorist seriously injures prison officers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher signs helmet for fans with help from wife, 12 years on from catastrophic brain injury
Megan King

Miracle as doctors reattach skull of 'internally decapitated' woman after freak football injury
Abedi

'Give prison officers stab-proof vests', union chief urges, after 'three attacked by Manchester Arena terrorist'
A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park

Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'
Eddie Howe

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe 'conscious' after being taken to hospital, club says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, meets his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, Oman, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Iran holds 'indirect' talks with US over nuclear programme - with 'more to come next week'

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.

Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises
Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News