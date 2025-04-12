Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after 'unacceptable behaviour' and 'inappropriate language'

12 April 2025, 22:59

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: ITV

By Kit Heren

Mickey Rourke has been kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after "unacceptable behaviour".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, 72, received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for "unacceptable language and behaviour" directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour."

Rourke is said to have used behaviour and language that was considered to be threatening and aggressive during a task on Saturday.

This behaviour was directed towards fellow housemate Chris Hughes. No physical altercation took place.

Read more: Hollywood icon Mickey Rourke and Tory MP Michael Fabricant to join all-star Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Read more: Trisha Goddard’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is fighting the stigma of palliative care

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: Getty

Love Island star Hughes, 32, had comforted former Dance Moms star Siwa during Wednesday's episode after Rourke spoke about her sexuality and said he would "vote the lesbian out real quick".

Oscar-nominated Rourke had also asked the 21-year-old singer if she "likes girls or boys", and when she replied that she likes girls, he responded with: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Hughes told Rourke "you can't say that" after the former boxer said he needed "a fag" and gestured to Siwa to add: "I'm not talking to you".

Rourke had been put up for eviction, alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public vote.

The series' first elimination took place on Friday and Sir Michael became the first housemate to leave the house.

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke. Picture: Alamy

In the episode, Rourke, known for romance 9 1/2 weeks, Marvel movie Iron Man 2, and action movies The Expendables and Man On Fire, said he thought he would be evicted.

The actor also appeared to make EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer tearful in the diary room.

Rourke told Palmer: "What do you know, you can't cook."

She replied that she hoped he was making a "sarcastic joke" before she got up to leave the dinner table.

In the diary room, she broke down in tears and said: "I felt like I let myself down there." She then said she does not "want my reactions to be like that".

