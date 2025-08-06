Midge Ure postpones all forthcoming shows due to urgent health treatment

6 August 2025, 10:55

Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows
Midge Ure said that with 'great sadness' he will need to reschedule shows. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Scottish musician Midge Ure has said it is with "great sadness and difficulty" that he has to "reschedule all shows planned from September onwards" due to a health issue that "requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery".





James "Midge" Ure, 71, the frontman of electronic pop group Ultravox, whose track Vienna is among the most well-known songs of the 80s, explained that the health issue had been discovered during a recent routine check-up.

The rescheduled performances include dates in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe.

Midge Ure (l) with Bob Geldof co-wrote Do They Know It's Christmas? for Band Aid and Ultravox's 80s classic hit Vienna
Midge Ure (l) with Bob Geldof co-wrote Do They Know It's Christmas? for Band Aid and Ultravox's 80s classic hit Vienna. Picture: Alamy

Read More: From Wembley to the world: why the spirit of Live Aid still matters

Read More: Bob Geldof says Live Aid still resonates today 40 years on from benefit concert

He said in a statement: "It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards. During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery.

"I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted. I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans.

"I remain fully committed to performing all shows currently scheduled for this month and I'm looking forward to being out there with you for as long as I'm able."

He reassured fans that his previously announced A Man Of Two Worlds Tour, due to take place in May and June of 2026, is "very much going ahead".

Announced last month, the 2026 tour promises to offer a "rare and deeply personal concert experience" for fans by bringing together album favourites with "cinematic instrumentals".

Ure's statement continued: "I'm aiming to be back on the road again as soon as possible and looking forward to getting back out there and sharing this music with you all.

"My team and I are working closely with promoters to reschedule the affected dates, and we'll share updates on my Facebook page as soon as we have them. I kindly ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family during this difficult time."

He ended the statement saying: "Thank you, as always, for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support. It truly means a great deal. With thanks and love, Midge."

Ure, who co-wrote Do They Know It's Christmas? for Band Aid, has also enjoyed success as part of bands like Slik, Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy and Visage.

