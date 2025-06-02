Miley Cyrus breaks her silence on dad Billy Ray's romance with actress Liz Hurley

2 June 2025, 14:00

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to come to terms with her parents&squot; separation.
By Shannon Cook

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on father Billy Ray's burgeoning romance with actress Liz Hurley.

The Party in the USA songstress, 32, said she was handling her father's new romance like "an adult".

Miley reportedly fell out with the country music singer, 63, following the end of his 30-year marriage to her mum Tish Purcell, 58, in 2023.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to initially come to terms with her parents' separation.

Miley said: "I'm being an adult about it.

“At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.

"My child self has caught up.”

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence about her father Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship with Liz Hurley.
The Hannah Montana star told the New York Times podcast: “My mum really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

“I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Explaining that she has reconciled her differences with her father, the pop singer added: “There’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected. I think timing is everything.”

Country singer Billy Ray met Liz, who has starred in Austin Powers and Gossip Girl, on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise.
Country singer Billy Ray met Liz, who has previously starred in Austin Powers and Gossip Girl, on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise.

Billy Ray and Liz made their romance debut with a loved-up picture in a field in April.

Billy Ray is reportedly due to meet Liz's family in England next week - as the actress marks her 60th birthday.

Bia is believed to have been playing with her cousin when she entered the water.

Heartbroken family pays tribute to 'beautiful' girl, 9, who died after entering River Thames
Climate activist Greta Thunberg with other activists from a human rights organization meets with journalists in Catania, Italy, Sunday, June 1, 2025, ahead of their departure for the Mideast. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

Greta Thunberg boards Gaza-bound activist vessel aimed at 'breaking Israel's siege'

British actress Barbara Ferris who played barmaid Nona Williams in the television programme Coronation Street

Tributes pour in as Coronation Street actress Barbara Ferris dies aged 85

Two boys reportedly fell from the upper balcony of flat on Bentinck Street, Ashton, Greater Manchester, as they fled police.

Man, 19, in critical condition after plunging from high rise balcony while 'fleeing police'
Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 30, 2025 in New York.

Harvey Weinstein 'will not testify' at New York sex crimes retrial, lawyer says

'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams government

'Elite mindset' and ‘left-wing opinion’ fuelling migrant crisis says Nick Ferrari as he slams the government
The Tower of London

London's top 20 tourist attractions revealed as visitors hail iconic location where you 'could spend all day'
(l-r) Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe

'Essex Boys' killer Michael Steele released from prison 27 years after triple gangland murders
Exercise has been found to slash the risk of deth caused by colon cancer

Exercise slashes risk of death in patients with colon cancer, study finds

Law and Justice party supported candidate for the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki

Right-wing Trump-inspired candidate wins Poland's presidential election

