Miley Cyrus breaks her silence on dad Billy Ray's romance with actress Liz Hurley

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to come to terms with her parents' separation. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Pop singer Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on father Billy Ray's burgeoning romance with actress Liz Hurley.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Party in the USA songstress, 32, said she was handling her father's new romance like "an adult".

Miley reportedly fell out with the country music singer, 63, following the end of his 30-year marriage to her mum Tish Purcell, 58, in 2023.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker wishes "happiness" to her dad, who has been married three times, and actress Liz Hurley, 59, despite finding it difficult to initially come to terms with her parents' separation.

Miley said: "I'm being an adult about it.

“At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.

"My child self has caught up.”

Read more: Pixie Lott reveals she's pregnant with second child on stage at festival

Read more: Tributes pour in as Coronation Street actress Barbara Ferris dies aged 85

Miley Cyrus has broken her silence about her father Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship with Liz Hurley. Picture: Alamy

The Hannah Montana star told the New York Times podcast: “My mum really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

“I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

Explaining that she has reconciled her differences with her father, the pop singer added: “There’s been enough bridges now of time to get us all reconnected. I think timing is everything.”

Country singer Billy Ray met Liz, who has starred in Austin Powers and Gossip Girl, on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise. Picture: Alamy

Country singer Billy Ray met Liz, who has previously starred in Austin Powers and Gossip Girl, on the set of their 2022 film, Christmas in Paradise.

Billy Ray and Liz made their romance debut with a loved-up picture in a field in April.

Billy Ray is reportedly due to meet Liz's family in England next week - as the actress marks her 60th birthday.