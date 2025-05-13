Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'

Cannes, France. 13th May, 2025. Evening 1 - Opening Ceremony - In the photo: BELLA HADID Credit: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News
Model Bella Hadid has spoken about living with a chronic illness . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Bella Hadid has spoken out about the challenges she faces living with a chronic illness.

The 28-year-old model was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, a condition that her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar also have.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection, according the the NHS, which can cause symptoms like tiredness, aches and loss of energy, that can last for years.

Despite achieving huge successes as one of the world's top models, collaborating with some of fashion's biggest names, Ms Hadid has been fighting a series of ailments.

According to British Vogue, depression, anxiety, ADHD, endometriosis, PMDD, PCOS and other ailments continue to haunt her.

The model told the publication she has felt guilt over her struggles. She said: "There are days that I felt down on myself for being so sensitive. For apologising so much, or saying thank you so much, or whatever the things are that sometimes people make fun of me for where I’m overcompensating.”

Bella HADID attends the Opening Ceremony and screening of 'Annette'
Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 . Picture: Alamy

She added: “I think nobody really understands chronic illness. Everything feels…It’s hard to take a shower most days, which I promise guys, if you’re reading this, I shower every day.

"But sometimes, if I have one day off, if I can get in the shower and make myself breakfast, I see that as an accomplishment."

She told the interviewer that before their interview that day, which was at 3pm, she was in "excruciating pain" until 11am and had a "very tough morning".

Her work as a model can be incredibly physical and tough, with the standard work day in fashion often lasting 14 hours.

She told British Vogue that she often has to "push" herself, but in the aftermath it "get's really bad".

She revealed she's back in therapy and working on her "confidence" and "self-love issues".

Ms Hadid is the daughter of former model and reality star Yolanda, and property developer father, Mohamed. Her sister Gigi Hadid is also a world-famous model.

