Molly-Mae breaks silence on relationship with Tommy Fury after Dubai trip to 'figure things out'

Molly-Mae has addressed the current status of her relationship with Tommy. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Molly-Mae has given an update on her relationship with Tommy Fury after the pair took a trip to Dubai to "figure things out".

The couple shocked fans last year after announcing that they had split up more than five years on from when they first met on Love Island.

However, they have since been spotted together on a number of occasions - and were even spotted sharing a New Year's kiss.

Molly-Mae opened up about "rebuilding" their relationship in a new vlog updating fans on their latest holiday.

She had been joined by Tommy for the trip but did not mention it on her YouTube channel until they had returned with their two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Molly-Mae spoke about the holiday in her latest vlog. Picture: YouTube

"I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai," she said.

"I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety.

"The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy.

"It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us.

"It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attending the National Television Awards in 2020. Picture: Alamy

The former Love Island star continued: "It's also private, but also it's not really private.

"When you have a relationship in the public eye, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see if you have something worth saving.

"You can't figure things out the way a normal relationship would. You can't do the normal things a coupe trying to work on their relationship normally do like going on walks or getting coffee."

She said they were " 'just figuring things out and seeing how it goes".

The pair are said to be planning to move back in together after reconciling on the Dubai holiday.

They "really connected" and were able to work on their relationship "without outside pressure".

A source told the Mirror: "Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again - he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.

"This wasn’t just a sunshine getaway it felt like a turning point. They’ve both acknowledged how tough the past few months have been, but now they’re focused on moving forward, not looking back.

"Tommy’s been really reflective since they got back. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to 'waste time apart' anymore.

"He's taking real steps to show he's committed, not just to Molly, but to their family unit. Behind the scenes, it’s obvious they’re trying to fix this and move forward."