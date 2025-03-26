Molly-Mae breaks silence on relationship with Tommy Fury after Dubai trip to 'figure things out'

26 March 2025, 10:15 | Updated: 26 March 2025, 10:39

Molly-Mae has addressed the current status of her relationship with Tommy
Molly-Mae has addressed the current status of her relationship with Tommy. Picture: YouTube/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Molly-Mae has given an update on her relationship with Tommy Fury after the pair took a trip to Dubai to "figure things out".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple shocked fans last year after announcing that they had split up more than five years on from when they first met on Love Island.

However, they have since been spotted together on a number of occasions - and were even spotted sharing a New Year's kiss.

Molly-Mae opened up about "rebuilding" their relationship in a new vlog updating fans on their latest holiday.

She had been joined by Tommy for the trip but did not mention it on her YouTube channel until they had returned with their two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Read more: Tommy Fury 'fined after being caught speeding in £180k Mercedes following split from Molly-Mae Hague'

Read more: Tommy Fury reveals drinking problem led to breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae spoke about the holiday in her latest vlog
Molly-Mae spoke about the holiday in her latest vlog. Picture: YouTube

"I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai," she said.

"I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety.  

"The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy. 

"It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us.

"It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attending the National Television Awards in 2020
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague attending the National Television Awards in 2020. Picture: Alamy

The former Love Island star continued: "It's also private, but also it's not really private.

"When you have a relationship in the public eye, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see if you have something worth saving.

"You can't figure things out the way a normal relationship would. You can't do the normal things a coupe trying to work on their relationship normally do like going on walks or getting coffee."

She said they were " 'just figuring things out and seeing how it goes".

The pair are said to be planning to move back in together after reconciling on the Dubai holiday.

They "really connected" and were able to work on their relationship "without outside pressure".

A source told the Mirror: "Tommy’s been spending more and more time at the house again - he’s even talking about moving back in properly. It’s baby steps, but it’s clear the love is still there.

"This wasn’t just a sunshine getaway it felt like a turning point. They’ve both acknowledged how tough the past few months have been, but now they’re focused on moving forward, not looking back.

"Tommy’s been really reflective since they got back. He’s told friends he doesn’t want to 'waste time apart' anymore.

"He's taking real steps to show he's committed, not just to Molly, but to their family unit. Behind the scenes, it’s obvious they’re trying to fix this and move forward."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ashley Surcombe

Brit influencer, 29, left fighting for her life in South Korea after being found unconscious at home

Anna Prokofieva

Russian war correspondent dies after being blown up by mine on border with Ukraine

Police found a dead baby inside a Marks & Spencer bag outside a church in west London

Couple seen ‘dropping bag’ before dead baby found in Notting Hill - as police urge mother to come forward

E-bikes are being banned from the Tube

E-bikes to be banned from Tube, Elizabeth line and London Overground due to fire risk

At least 18 people have been killed in South Korea's worst wildfire outbreak

At least 18 dead in 'worst-ever wildfires' to hit South Korea, as tens of thousands flee the flames

A group of thugs were filmed fighting with machetes on a Tube platform

Moment thugs armed with machetes fight on Tube platform in front of horrified commuters

Brits have been warned of fog across the UK (stock images)

Met Office issues fog warning with motorists told to 'avoid travel' and flights at risk of being cancelled

Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement needs to deliver on growth, says Natasha Clark

Benefits cuts and more cash for defence: Everything we know about Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement

Feminist Philosopher Kathleen Stock was accused of transphobia in 2021

University of Sussex fined £585,000 for failing to uphold freedom of speech

Meghan and Gwyneth don't have a 'beef,' they say

Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow hit back over claims of ‘beef’ as they appear in video together

Live
Rachel Reeves will deliver her Spring Statement today.

LIVE: Inflation falls to 2.8% percent ahead of Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement

Inflation has dropped more than expected

Inflation drops more than expected ahead of Chancellor's Spring Statement - but economist warns of 'false dawn'

Sarah Everard

'Justice must be served': Sarah Everard's parents urge tougher sentences for violent and sexual criminals

Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits

Minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed to escort survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy during its voyage, the Royal Navy said.

Royal Navy ships and helicopter shadow three Russian ships through English Channel

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who introduced the Assisted Dying Bill, speaks to supporters and the media following the Commons vote.

Assisted dying bill thrown into doubt as rollout may be delayed until 2029 - coinciding with new government

Latest News

See more Latest News

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

‘Devastated’ Harry quits own charity set up in honour of Diana after ‘unthinkable’ board row
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media during a visit to Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) on March 24, 2025 in Telford, England.

Rachel Reeves to cut welfare further and unveil extra billions for defence in Spring Statement
The actions of two Royal Air Force engineers who broke a newly-installed Paddington Bear statue in half before stealing it were "the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for", a judge said.

RAF engineers who broke Paddington Bear statue in half and stole it ‘antithesis of everything he stands for’, judge says
Second day of appearance of French actor Gerard Depardieu at the Paris TGI for sexual assault, March 25, 2025.

French actor Gerard Depardieu denies sexual assault but acknowledges ‘vulgar Russian nature’ in trial
Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian director of 'No Other Land,' is released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba

Oscar-winning Palestinian director detained by IDF released after being 'handcuffed all night and beaten' in police station
Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest
Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'

Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'
Two French Air Force jets crashed into each other in mid-air while rehearsing a stunt routine, but the three people on board were luckily ‘found conscious’.

French air force jets involved in horror crash during mid-air stunt training - as pilots and crew make miracle escape
Protesting in London for changes in Assisted Dying law in UK

Isle of Man becomes first parliament in British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation

All Saints church in Notting Hill, London with street sign for Colville Gardens on wrought iron railings

Police make 'urgent' appeal after body of newborn baby found inside bag abandoned outside church

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
The King and Queen's state visit to the Vatican has been postponed

King and Queen postpone state visit to Vatican as Pope recovers from recent illness

Meghan has released the trailer for her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder

Meghan releases trailer for new podcast promising business advice and 'girl talk' - just hours after launching online shop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News