Molly-Mae Hague finally confirms she is back with Tommy Fury in new documentary

Molly-Mae shared a sweet family snap of Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Henry Moore

Molly-Mae Hague has finally confirmed she is back with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

Molly sent fans into a frenzy this week after sharing a photo of her ex-fiancé Tommy with their daughter Bambi, almost a year on since the two called it quits.

And now, as part of the reality star’s recent Amazon documentary, she has at last confirmed the pair’s romance is back on, despite rumours of infidelity by Fury.

Speaking during episode six, Molly confirmed their romance, as she praised the boxer for turning his life around.

“The version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen,” she said.

She added: “How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be.

"We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen.

"Maybe If this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be.

"That's what I hope for."

Opening up about getting back together, she said: "We're gonna start spending like, a couple more nights at his house, a week, and Bambi will take some more of her stuff there and just see how it goes."

Molly’s older sister Zoe added: "With Molly's relationship, she's definitely in a more stable position.

Molly and Tommy came second on the fifth season of Love Island. Picture: Getty

"I can see the parts of her that were lost last year coming back. I think she's finding that happy place in a life where she's got that fire in her belly again."

Despite Molly feeling relatively stable, she admitted she does fear for the future: "Right now, things are really good, and it's just like, I don't want their negativity.

"And have you both been like, I couldn't have asked for better. But with Zoe, it's like, I avoid spending time with her because sometimes she's just so, like, grumpy.

"She's wasting our breath basically, and I like, I just don't want mine and hers relationship to be affected."

The pair have been accused of breaking up for publicity after being pictured kissing on New Year’s Eve, an allegation she has found “frustrating.”"I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier," she said.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents.

"I really do think the documentary is going to answer a lot of questions and we do touch on [the New Year's] situation. The last thing I want is any confusion, and I don't want people to feel confused by things that are going on.”