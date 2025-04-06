Is Molly-Mae back with Tommy Fury? Fans go wild over family photo fuelling reunion rumours

Molly-Mae shared a sweet family snap of Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a photo of her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury with their daughter Bambi, almost a year on since the two called it quits.

The couple, who met and came second on the fifth season of Love Island, shocked fans last year after announcing their split, bringing their five-year relationship to an end.

Rumours Fury had cheated on Molly flooded social media following their breakup, which he has since denied.

Since then, they have since been spotted together on a number of occasions - and were even spotted sharing a New Year's kiss as well as a holiday to Dubai.

Now, the influencer has shared a photo of him on her Instagram for the first time since they called off their engagement last August.

In the black and white image shared to her story, Tommy is seen holding Bambi's hand as they walk through a forest.

official hard launch of Molly Mae and Tommy’s reunion! pic.twitter.com/krfCZvToAf — jessie (@jessiehxsking) April 6, 2025

One fan on social media shared a screenshot of the story saying: "official hard launch of Molly Mae and Tommy’s reunion!"

Another took a more cynical view saying: "Molly Mae with the hard launch of Tommy just before p2 of her documentary is due to launch".

The pair have been accused of breaking up for publicity after being pictured kissing on New Year’s Eve, an allegation she has found “frustrating.”

"I wish it could have been a publicity stunt because it would have been a lot easier," she said.

"Going through all of this with the turmoil of a break-up has been incredibly hard, to have those comments, and I do see the comments, I see all of them."

She added: "Our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this break-up with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated.

"The reason why I don't comment on it or speak about it on my YouTube publicly is simply because we are both navigating it ourselves, we both are figuring it out as adults and parents.

"I really do think the documentary is going to answer a lot of questions and we do touch on [the New Year's] situation. The last thing I want is any confusion, and I don't want people to feel confused by things that are going on.

Molly and Tommy came second on the fifth season of Love Island. Picture: Getty

"When I agreed to do this documentary I agreed to do it fully, the highs, lows, good days and bad days it has all got to be in there."

Tommy Fury also opened up about the breakup, denying cheating rumours and admitting he had struggled with addiction.

He instead revealed that alcohol was to blame for the separation, explaining: "We all have our crosses to bear".

“There’s been so much s**t in the papers every single day for the past six months: ‘Cheater, cheater, cheater; he slept with me; he slept with this girl’. Complete and utter b*****ks.” he revealed.

