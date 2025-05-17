Monty Don prepares to unveil dog-friendly garden at Chelsea Flower Show

17 May 2025, 00:57

Monty Don poses in the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Monty Don poses in the RHS and BBC Radio 2 Dog Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: PA Media

By Ella Bennett

Monty Don has urged dog owners to be “sensible” about plants which could harm their pets as he prepares to unveil his dog-friendly garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The horticulturalist and presenter has teamed up with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) for his first – and “I hope my last” – garden at Chelsea filled with features for dogs including a lawn, water to wallow in and trees to cast shade.

Don defended the inclusion of plants that can be toxic to dogs in the garden, such as alliums and foxgloves, saying they were blooms he had alongside his pets without problem in his own garden.

The dog garden, which will not be judged, will be relocated to nearby Battersea Dogs & Cats Home after the world-famous event at the Chelsea Hospital, west London, and Don said they would remove any plants the charity did not want to have as part of the planting.

The horticulturalist, who has presented on Chelsea since 1990 and has covered the show for the BBC without a break for more than a decade, also said creating the garden had been a “humbling” process that made him “hugely” respect designers and makers of gardens at RHS Chelsea.

Speaking onsite where his garden is being kept under wraps as it is constructed, he said: “It doesn’t matter what kind of garden or how good or bad it is, it’s an almost unimaginable amount of work because of the detail you have to attend to.”

Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children

Read more: Japanese-style garden wins top prize at Chelsea Flower Show

Monty Don at The RHS Flower Show in 2015
Monty Don at The RHS Flower Show in 2015. Picture: Alamy

He said he was looking forward to getting back to presenting coverage for next week’s show after his stint as a designer, which he described as “moonlighting”.

“I now have real insight into the whole process. I didn’t know I needed that and I do, it’s humbling.”

Don, who was originally approached by the RHS to design a dog-friendly garden, said he did not want the project, created with horticulturalist Jamie Butterworth, to have any message except for being about dogs.

“I wanted to see a garden at Chelsea that didn’t have a message, that didn’t set itself in an exotic situation, was absolutely set fair and square in 2025 in England and that was full of plants that either I did have or everybody could buy from their local garden centre, and with trees or shrubs that were native or long adapted to this country.”

The lawn is central to the plot, surrounded by planting which can create shifting paths for dogs to take around the garden, and a large open-fronted “dog house” with an old sofa for the animals to retreat to.

The garden also features long meadow grass for dogs to lie in, while radio presenter Jo Wiley suggested an area of water for dogs to wallow in, based on experience with her pets, Don said.

There is a playfulness to the garden, with use of dogwood, round-headed alliums evoking balls dogs love to play with, and terracotta pots have been created with pawprints of Don’s dog Ned who can regularly be seen following him around his garden on Gardeners’ World.

But while the lawn has been created to look like it has been used by dogs and people, the team have stopped short of having holes dug in it or “pee rings”.

And Don said: “There are plants in the garden that are technically poisonous to dogs. However, there are no plants that I don’t have in my own garden and I’ve always had dogs.

“My view on this is actually the main plant I worry about is yew and we don’t have that in the garden. In my experience dogs are sensible and owners are sensible.”

Don added: “We have a brief to make a beautiful garden for Chelsea. The only dogs that are going to be allowed on here are mine or others specifically invited and on a lead and under control.

“When it goes to Battersea it will not have any plants Battersea doesn’t want to be there, we will remove any that they feel has any toxicity to their dogs,” he said.

“We’re not saying these are plants that are perfectly safe, what are you making a fuss about? What I am saying is in my experience I’ve not had any problems with these plants, and I’ve had dogs for the last 65 years.”

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, London
Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, London. Picture: Alamy

Many everyday activities from cutting with knives in the kitchen to driving a car or crossing the road were more dangerous than these plants were to dogs, he said.

And he added: “Just be sensible, don’t get hysterical, but at the same time don’t dismiss it.”

He also said dog owners who are keen gardeners should not expect a perfect lawn because “that’s not compatible with dogs”, and encouraged those who did not want their animals to be crashing through the flower beds to create low fences or hedging on borders or corners to stop them.

An RHS spokesperson said the dog garden was “primarily designed to bring joy and delight”.

“However, as RHS Chelsea is also a great place to inspire and educate, with some people perhaps not realising that a number of common garden plants could be harmful to dogs if eaten, the RHS and Monty are encouraging people to be aware, but also to be sensible, about dogs in their gardens at home.

“The garden raises awareness to keep an eye on pets amongst plants. Don’t let them eat or dig up plants in borders and, as with anything, if you see them eating something in the garden and you see changes in behaviours or are worried or have doubts, call the vets.”

They added: “The garden will live on at Battersea, where experts from the charity will carefully select dog-friendly, non-toxic plants to live on where rescue dogs can enjoy them for years to come.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Officers attended a property in Crays Hill, Billericay, on Tuesday after concerns were raised by residents

20 dogs found alive at property where police discovered remains of 37 animals

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2025 PGA Championship

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick rises to equal second at US PGA

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Mohamed Salah criticises 'harsh' treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold after boos

Skyline of Edinburgh at dusk looking East down Royal Mile

Most expensive city break destination in western Europe revealed to be in UK

Women should be cautious when using unregulated sperm donors, a barrister involved in a High Court case related to a man who claims to have fathered more than 180 children has said.

Court ruling shows need for caution when using sperm donors, barrister says

Police say Jonathan Oddi stormed the lobby of the Trump National Doral Golf Club on 18 May, before exchanging gunfire with officers, who shot him in the legs and took him into custody. (Miami Dade Department of Corrections via AP)

Cassie Ventura alleges Trump hotel shooter was a ‘sex slave’ at Diddy trial

The man was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment for a criminal charge of possessing an offensive weapon in 2016, the tribunal heard.

Asylum seeker ‘culturally integrated in UK’ despite drug and weapons convictions

HMS Dragon conducting a small arms firing at sea in the Hebrides Ranges located off the West coast of Scotland, as part of Operation Hercules

Royal Navy warship destroys supersonic missile in ‘historic first’

Jennie Logan, 30, and Martyn Sadler, 38 died in the fire in Bicester

Two firefighters and man killed in Bicester blaze named by police

Thousands attends the Mighty Hoopla 2024

Music festivals in London park ‘have to be cancelled’ after court decision, lawyers say

Nine Just Stop Oil eco activists have avoided further sentences for foiled disruption at Heathrow.

Nine Just Stop Oil activists avoid further jail as eco mob complains of sentences for 'action that never happened'

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

Rizzle Kick's Jordan Stephens to hunt down person who blackmailed him in 'sextortion' documentary

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Donald Trump, right, have clashed over the singer's comments at a gig.

Donald Trump hits out at Bruce Springsteen after singer brands him 'corrupt, incompetent and treasonous'

Money can be an ongoing stress for many people, particularly in today’s economy with a cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rising bills.

3 financial experts reveal the money tips they want you to know

Laurence Fox outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where he is charged with allegedly encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras.

Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging ULEZ camera destruction

Prioritise sun protection and hydration, and book in regular skin check-ups, say the experts.

How look after your skin in the sun over 60

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kerri Pegg, 42, has been jailed for nine years after being convicted of misconduct in a public office.

Prison governor who had relationship with gang boss jailed for nine years after convict bought her £12k Mercedes
Mark Bonnick (R) pictured with Arsenal Academy Coach Josh Smith at an Arsenal U18 Training Session

Arsenal's former kit manager sues club after 'being sacked for anti-Israel comments'

Secret communication devices have been found on American solar farms.

US finds 'kill switches' on solar panels sold by China - sparking fears of energy grid attack
A woman pregnant woman looks through a baby name book

What first names are banned in the UK?

Salman Rushdie accepts the champion of writers award at the Authors Guild Foundation Dinner at Gotham Hall on Monday, April 7, 2025, in New York.

Man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie jailed for 25 years

German budget supermarket Lidl has urged customers not to consume the contaminated snack bars.

'Do Not Eat': Urgent recall notice issued for popular supermarket snack bar

Newcastle was among teams warned about unlicenced betting websites. (David Horton/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News.

Football clubs warned over links to illegal gambling sites

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (second left) collide with the goal post during the Premier League match at City Ground, Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has 'positive' outlook following urgent surgery

Chris Brown performs during Tycoon Music Festival at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris Brown remanded in custody following arrest for grievous bodily harm over alleged London ‘bottle attack’
Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Football-fan the Prince of Wales will present the FA Cup trophy to the winning team this weekend.

Prince of Wales to present FA Cup trophy

The Prince of Wales, Great Master of the Order, and King Charles III, Sovereign Head of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, at the Service for the Oath and Installation of the Great Master and the Knights Grand Cross, at Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles and Prince William reunite for rare joint appearance at Order of the Bath ceremony
Sarah Ferguson with Sandy and Muick, the corgis she inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II

Duchess of York reveals she is ‘sure’ late Queen talks to her through corgis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News