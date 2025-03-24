Influencer rubs banana on face and dunks himself in ice water at 5am as bizarre 18-step morning routine goes viral

Ashton Hall has shared his 18-step morning routine which has left social media users baffled. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A wellness influencer has gone viral after sharing his 18-step morning routine which includes rubbing a banana on his face, dunking himself in lemon ice water at 5am and hovering above a pool for four minutes.

Ashton Hall, who has more than 8million followers, claims the 3:50am to 9:30am routine has "changed his life".

The unbelievable video has amassed more the 600million views on twitter, sparking widespread discussion and a flurry of memes across social media mocking his over-the-top behaviour.

In the video, Hall starts his day at 3:50am by removing mouth tape, brushing his teeth, and pouring a glass of sparkling Saratoga Water as he gazes at his topless reflection in the mirror.

He then heads to the balcony of his skyscraper where does pushups in the dark before switching to squats. It is 4:04am.

Hall then goes back inside and sits at a desk where he meditates and writes into a journal in a haze of profound enlightenment.

Then Hall drinks more Saratoga water while watching something on his phone until 5:30am.

It's the piece de resistance! A large glass bowl then appears where Hall chucks in about a glacier's worth of ice cubes and yet more Saratoga sparkling water into it.

He then dunks his face into it for some unfathomable reason for about 12 minutes.

Hall dunks his face into sparking ice water at 5:49am. Picture: Social media

The ice king then gets dressed into lots of expensive-looking sports gear before heading determinedly to the gym.

He runs like the wind on a treadmill for 14 minutes before heading for the pool.

Now this is where it gets interesting!

Hall manages to defy the laws of gravity as he seemingly hovers over a swimming pool for an entire four minutes.

Ashton Hall breaks the record for the world's longest dive. Picture: Social media

He swims for 11 minutes in his Rolex, Van Cleef bracelet and gold chain before holding space in a hot tub as staff prepare the pool for people who want to swim there at a normal time.

It takes him 20 minutes to get back to his flat where he has a shower still wearing his expensive jewellery.

You thought it was over?

A modern-day Narcissus, Hall then watches himself eat a banana in the mirror before taking the peel and rubbing it on his face.

Perhaps he is onto something as, in fairness, he has got great skin.

Hall is a recycling king as he gets twice the use out of an ordinary banana as both food AND skincare. Picture: Social media

Refreshed and revitalised, Hall heads to a desk (seemingly in his flat) donning a smart stone-coloured blazer signalling he means business!

An unnamed, faceless woman brings him ANOTHER ice bowl which he dunks his face into right next to the computer.

It appears Hall was never taught that liquids and electronics do not mix.

He then speaks into a microphone saying: "So looking at it, bro, go ahead and get at least 10,000".

It is unclear what this is referring to. It could be bananas.

By 9:09am it is the second time Ashton has plunged his face into ice water. Picture: Social media

The same anonymous woman/servant then brings him a breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon and avocado on toast which he drizzles honey onto.

He does not look nor thank her for the meal even though he has had plenty of time to prepare it himself.

She also brings him another bottle of Saratoga water because hydration is key.

The video then ends (thank god).

