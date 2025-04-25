Peppa Pig star Mummy Pig announces gender of third baby piglet in sweet reveal at iconic London spot

25 April 2025, 22:49

By Shannon Cook

The mother of children's character Peppa Pig has announced the gender of her third baby via an illuminated display at iconic London spot.

Mummy Pig revealed the gender of her baby.
Mummy Pig revealed the gender of her baby. Picture: PA

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The gender reveal was marked today by a sweet celebration at Battersea Power Station, in collaboration with National Children's Trust.

The station's chimneys were lit up in the colour pink, signifying Mumma Pig's third baby will be a girl.

A gender reveal episode is expected to go live on YouTube on May 3, as part of the Peppa Pig table series.

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades.

The voice of the character of Mummy Pig told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby.

Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,
Mummy Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Peppa Pig,. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Read More: Radio and TV legend Henry Kelly dies aged 78

"I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited."

She added that she was a "little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around, but mostly just completely delighted", and revealed they were yet to choose a name.

When asked if she had shared the news with their other children, she said: "Yes, we weren't able to keep it a secret for long.

"Peppa knew something was going on, and she's such a curious thing, we had to tell her before she popped.

"They've had the occasional wobble and worry, but they're mostly so excited.

"Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops."

Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.

Earlier the series had teased the arrival of the new baby on social media, with a video of Mummy Pig remembering having a baby - including the crying.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and is now available in more than 180 territories along with being broadcast in over 40 languages.

Co-created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, from animation studio Astley Baker Davies, the series has inspired theme parks in the UK and elsewhere as well as being featured on collectable Royal Mail stamps.

It was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as the part of them buying Entertainment One's brands.

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn.

Peppa Pig is set to have a new sibling
Peppa Pig is set to have a new sibling. Picture: Alamy

