Man, 36, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

5 July 2025, 12:15

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been charged with murder following the death of an 85-year-old at an address in south London.

Police launched a murder investigation after the force was called to a property on Churchmore Road, Lambeth, shortly after 1pm on Friday.

There a pensioner was found with 'a number of injuries' and pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 36-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, after officers made the discovery at the Streatham address on Friday afternoon.

He remains in custody, the Met has confirmed.

Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, from specialist crime south, who is leading on the investigation, said: “We are working hard to piece together the events that unfolded in Churchmore Road yesterday, and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and those affected by this tragic incident.

“I would like to thank those that are speaking to police and supporting the investigation already.

“We will continue to have an increased presence in the area whilst we continue our inquiries.

“We are not currently looking for any other suspects.”

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 3581/04JUL.

