My Chemical Romance announce London stadium shows

11 August 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 11:17

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance in 2006: The band are set to go back on tour to mark 20 years of The Black Parade
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance in 2006: The band are set to go back on tour to mark 20 years of The Black Parade. Picture: Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

By William Mata

My Chemical Romance will play two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer to celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The emo band, who announced the death of their former drummer Bob Bryar last year, are set to play the July dates on their first trip back to the UK since their comeback tour in 2022.

Long Live: The Black Parade began this summer and sees My Chem play the 2006 album in its entirety.

They have already played dates in North American stadiums but they are now set to head to Europe to continue next year.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 15.

UK tour dates

  • Friday, July 10, 2026 - Wembley Stadium
  • Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Wembley Stadium

Setlist

Here is what has typically been played as part of the tour thus far.

The Black Parade

  1. The End.
  2. Dead!
  3. This Is How I Disappear
  4. The Sharpest Lives
  5. Welcome to the Black Parade
  6. I Don't Love You
  7. House of Wolves
  8. Cancer
  9. Mama
  10. Sleep
  11. Teenagers
  12. Disenchanted
  13. Famous Last Words
  14. The End. (Reprise)

Intermission

15. Blood

16. Instrumental by Clarice Jensen

Encore

17. I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

18. Our Lady of Sorrows

19. The Ghost of You

20. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

21. Give 'Em Hell, Kid

22. Planetary (Go!)

23. Heaven Help Us

24. Bury Me in Black

25. Vampires Will Never Hurt You

26. Helena

