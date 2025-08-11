James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
My Chemical Romance announce London stadium shows
11 August 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 11 August 2025, 11:17
My Chemical Romance will play two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer to celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade.
The emo band, who announced the death of their former drummer Bob Bryar last year, are set to play the July dates on their first trip back to the UK since their comeback tour in 2022.
Long Live: The Black Parade began this summer and sees My Chem play the 2006 album in its entirety.
They have already played dates in North American stadiums but they are now set to head to Europe to continue next year.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 15.
UK tour dates
- Friday, July 10, 2026 - Wembley Stadium
- Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Wembley Stadium
Setlist
Here is what has typically been played as part of the tour thus far.
The Black Parade
- The End.
- Dead!
- This Is How I Disappear
- The Sharpest Lives
- Welcome to the Black Parade
- I Don't Love You
- House of Wolves
- Cancer
- Mama
- Sleep
- Teenagers
- Disenchanted
- Famous Last Words
- The End. (Reprise)
Intermission
15. Blood
16. Instrumental by Clarice Jensen
Encore
17. I'm Not Okay (I Promise)
18. Our Lady of Sorrows
19. The Ghost of You
20. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
21. Give 'Em Hell, Kid
22. Planetary (Go!)
23. Heaven Help Us
24. Bury Me in Black
25. Vampires Will Never Hurt You
26. Helena