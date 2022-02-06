Neighbours axed in UK leaving show in jeopardy after almost four decades

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan launched their careers on the show. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Australian TV show Neighbours has been axed in the UK after almost four decades, leaving its future in jeopardy.

The soap, which launched the careers of stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie, first launched in 1985, reaching UK screens a year later.

It has long been more popular in the UK than in Australia, leaving audiences concerned that the decision to drop it may spell the end for the show.

However, Channel 5 - which currently airs the show - said the move would allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.

"It's been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.

"We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years.

"We recognise that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original UK drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers."

In response to the decision, Jason Donovan, who played Scott Robinson from 1986 to 1989, tweeted: "@Neighbours changed the Australian television landscape. It launched many careers over decades including mine.

"Engaged and entertained audiences for generations. Hoping that it will find a new home with another UK broadcaster and continue to provide opportunity and entertainment."

In Australia, Neighbours has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 after losing its place following the nightly news on the main channel, and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

An email to staff from Fremantle Media executive producer Jason Herbison, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald, said production would stop for an indefinite period because of the lack of a broadcast partner to back it financially.

Staff are said to have been asked to attend a meeting on Monday and filming will continue until June 10.

The email said: "Our audience remains steady and Channel Ten would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace [Channel 5].

"These discussions are ongoing, however there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.

"We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you've achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves."