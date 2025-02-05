Netflix drops 'Emilia Perez' star Oscar bid over offensive posts

5 February 2025, 12:46

Emilia Pérez (2024) directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez.
Emilia Pérez (2024) directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Netflix has ended its bid to get Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon an Oscar over her offensive social media posts, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The star, 52, is in the running for Best Actress award at the upcoming Oscars for her turn as a transgender crime boss in Jacques Audiard’s divisive musical.

However, over the past week, her award bid has been derailed over backlash to a slew od offensive tweets she made over the past year, including mocking George Floyd, Muslims and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gascon has issued a series of apologies for the posts, going as far as to appear in an hour-long interview with CNN en Español - breaking down in tears and repeating “I’m not a racist.”

But her attempts to garner favour have seemingly been in vain, with Netflix reportedly removing her from promotional emails and planning to make Gascon’s co-star Zoe Saldana more prominent on the film’s poster.

Read more: Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon says sorry after controversial old tweets resurface

Karla Sofía Gascón
Karla Sofía Gascón. Picture: Getty

Gascon is also unlikely to travel to Los Angeles this week for the pre-Oscars promotional campaign.

Old posts from Gascon's X account, which got as far back as 2016, resurfaced last month.

In the posts, she took aim at Muslims' dress, language and culture in her native Spain. She suggested that Islam should be banned.

Screenshots of the now-deleted posts were shared by writer Sarah Hagi, who said: "This is all from the star of a movie that is campaigning on its progressive values, you really gotta laugh.

"Stuff like this doesn't get flagged because you can say whatever you want about Muslims, it's never considered racist. Again, this isn't even all of them."

There were also remarks regarding the killing of George Floyd less than a month after his death.

Karla Sofía Gascón poses with the 'Best Actress' Award for 'Emilia Perez' during the Palme D'Or Winners Photocall
Karla Sofía Gascón poses with the 'Best Actress' Award for 'Emilia Perez' during the Palme D'Or Winners Photocall. Picture: Getty

She claimed that "very few people ever cared" about him, labelling him "a drug addict swindler".

Gascon has made history as the first transgender performer to be up for an Oscar for best actress.

She was a regular in Mexican telenovelas before her transition in 2018.

Sharing a statement in response to the posts, she said: "As someone in a marginalised community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.

"All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Emilia Perez is up for 13 awards at this year's Oscars.

It has proven to be very popular throughout the awards season, having already won four Golden Globes, including best motion picture - musical or comedy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump.

British security chiefs concerned about Trump's pick for spy boss

Money seized from Youtuber and self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women and girls

Money seized from self-proclaimed 'misogynist' Andrew Tate to be used to support victims of violence against women

A Brit, 35, is facing a 10-year prison sentence for hacking a 75-year-old man to death with an axe.

Brit, 35, who hacked 75-year-old to death with an axe after alleged rape faces 10-year prison sentence

During a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump announced plans for US ownership of the Gaza Strip, declaring "the Gaza thing has never worked."

'Go to hell': Palestinians' message to Trump over plan to turn Gaza strip into 'Riviera of the Middle East’

Musician Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for last-ever performance

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

Keir Starmer insists Chagos Islands sale as 'vital to national security' despite claims plan is 'immoral surrender'

Police stopped Joan outside the 17 & Central shopping centre in Walthamstow

Elderly woman found pushing daughter’s body through shopping centre 14 months after she died

Holly Willoughby

'One day at a time': How Holly Willoughby is coping after murder plot and Schofield scandal

(left to right) Grace O'Malley-Kumar's brother James, with their parents Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley, James Coates, the son of Ian Coates, and Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber react to the review into Valdo Calocane's care

Valdo Calcocane 'got away with murder': Families of Nottingham victims react to damning review into killer's care

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

Kay Burley has retired from Sky News

Kay Burley announces she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years

Experts warn of 'public health crisis' as alcohol-related deaths reach record high

Number of alcohol deaths reaches record high as experts warn of "public health crisis"

Health

Donald Trump.

It 'simply isn't going to work': Former Middle East minister tells LBC News that Trump's Gaza plan is 'astonishing'

Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt

Michael Schumacher's close friend Jean Todt gives rare health update after 'regular' visits to see F1 legend

Sadiq Khan blamed the cost of living crisis for the rise in 'acquisitive crime' in London

Cost of living is behind huge rise in London shoplifting, Sadiq Khan claims

Meghan Markle shared the video on her Instagram.

Meghan shares heartfelt video after singer Billie Eilish sends donation to victim of the LA wildfires

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pile of black bin bags

Fury as more than one in ten UK councils could slash frequency of bin collections – will you be affected?
A large portion of the destroyed fuselage of American Airlines flight 5342 is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts

Black Hawk helicopter was flying too high before fatal mid-air DC plane crash, investigators confirm
The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing.

Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

The criminal barrister representing Lucy Letby has insisted that 'no crime was committed'

Mother of Lucy Letby victim hits out at 'disrespectful' campaign to free her as lawyer insists 'no crime was committed'
Valdo Calocane

Nottingham killer refused medication as he had 'fear of needles', damning report reveals

Prolific flasher nicknamed the "Naked Carpenter" jailed for 30 years after stabbing police officer 23 times with scissors

Prolific flasher nicknamed the "Naked Carpenter" jailed for 30 years after stabbing police officer 23 times with scissors
File photo dated 04/10/05 of the Aga Khan at the Scottish Parliament after being presented with a prestigious award for philanthropy.

The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies aged 88

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump says US will 'take over' Gaza and relocate Palestinians as he outlines plan for Middle East
Drunk swimming teacher banned from teaching after swigging from rosé bottle before lesson

Drunk swimming teacher banned from teaching after swigging from rosé bottle before class

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump gives advisers instructions to 'obliterate' Iran should the nation attempt to assassinate him

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Chris Hoy and Amy Dowden send messages of support on World Cancer Day

King Charles shares emotional video featuring Amy Dowden and Chris Hoy to mark World Cancer Day
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

Prince Andrew ‘terrified’ to visit US again after fresh calls for FBI probe into relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Netflix throws support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite 'disappointing' ratings and reviews

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News