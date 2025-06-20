Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver

Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The star of Netflix reality show Million Dollar Beach House was struck by an unidentified driver who sped away from the crash.

Sara Burack, 40, was hit by a car on Thursday on a Hampton Bays road and was later pronounced dead.

A member of the public called emergency services to report an 'injured woman' on Montauk Highway, near Villa Paul Restaurant, just before 3am on Thursday, Southampton Town police say.

The Netflix star, known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, was found by police officers "unconscious and with serious injuries", according to a press release from the Southampton Town Police Department.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, and the star's body was discovered by a cleaner from a nearby hotel, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said Ms Burack had apparently been "struck by a vehicle that fled the scene."

The crash occurred near Villa Paul Restaurant (pictured) in the Hamptons in the early hours of the morning. Picture: villapaulrestaurant.com

Detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and have launched an investigation, which is ongoing.

The suspect remains at large and a description of the suspect or vehicle has not been provided by authorities.

Ms Busack was a high-end real estate agent based in New York City. She was known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020.

The reality show pitted luxury real estate agents against each other in a competition to sell high-end properties in the wealthy Hamptons area of New York State.

The cast of Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Ms Busack was previously an agent for Nest Seekers International, a global real estate firm specialising in luxury properties, and worked primarily in the New York City and Hamptons market before leaving the agency last year.

Real estate agent Paulette Corsair, a close friend, said she was with Ms Burack in the hours leading up to her death. She told the Daily Mail: "Sara was always laughing and there for everyone."

"She was an amazing person. The most hardworking person you'll ever meet."

Corsair hopes Burack, whom she described as a "top agent" at Nest Seekers, will be remembered for her charity work.

The Hamptons are a seaside resort on Long Island, popular with wealthy New Yorkers. Picture: Alamy

"She was a philanthropist. She helped raise money for cancer charities and animal things," she said.

"She had her whole life ahead of her."

Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seeker's Hamptons regional manager, told Newsday: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends."

"Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."