Netflix star Sara Burack killed in Hamptons hit-and-run as police launch manhunt for driver

20 June 2025, 18:31

Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House
Sara Burack, reality star and luxury real estate agent, was known for her appearance on Netflix's Million Dollar House. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The star of Netflix reality show Million Dollar Beach House was struck by an unidentified driver who sped away from the crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sara Burack, 40, was hit by a car on Thursday on a Hampton Bays road and was later pronounced dead.

A member of the public called emergency services to report an 'injured woman' on Montauk Highway, near Villa Paul Restaurant, just before 3am on Thursday, Southampton Town police say.

The Netflix star, known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, was found by police officers "unconscious and with serious injuries", according to a press release from the Southampton Town Police Department.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash, and the star's body was discovered by a cleaner from a nearby hotel, the Daily Mail reported.

Police said Ms Burack had apparently been "struck by a vehicle that fled the scene."

Read More: Deacon Blue star dies aged 64 following 'short cancer struggle' as band lead tributes

Read More: Messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift can be handed over to Justin Baldoni as part of legal battle, judge rules

The crash occurred near Villa Paul Restaurant (pictured) in the Hamptons in the early hours of the morning.
The crash occurred near Villa Paul Restaurant (pictured) in the Hamptons in the early hours of the morning. Picture: villapaulrestaurant.com

Detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and have launched an investigation, which is ongoing.

The suspect remains at large and a description of the suspect or vehicle has not been provided by authorities.

Ms Busack was a high-end real estate agent based in New York City. She was known for her appearance on Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020.

The reality show pitted luxury real estate agents against each other in a competition to sell high-end properties in the wealthy Hamptons area of New York State.

The cast of Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020
The cast of Netflix's Million Dollar Beach House, which ran for one season in 2020. Picture: Alamy

Ms Busack was previously an agent for Nest Seekers International, a global real estate firm specialising in luxury properties, and worked primarily in the New York City and Hamptons market before leaving the agency last year.

Real estate agent Paulette Corsair, a close friend, said she was with Ms Burack in the hours leading up to her death. She told the Daily Mail: "Sara was always laughing and there for everyone."

"She was an amazing person. The most hardworking person you'll ever meet."  

Corsair hopes Burack, whom she described as a "top agent" at Nest Seekers, will be remembered for her charity work.

The Hamptons are a seaside resort on Long Island, popular with wealthy New Yorkers
The Hamptons are a seaside resort on Long Island, popular with wealthy New Yorkers. Picture: Alamy

"She was a philanthropist. She helped raise money for cancer charities and animal things," she said.

"She had her whole life ahead of her."

Geoff Gifkins, Nest Seeker's Hamptons regional manager, told Newsday: "Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends."

"Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

.

Palestine Action 'to be banned' after breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military aircraft

Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match

Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

Fergus Ewing has quit the SNP after more than half a century of involvement.

SNP urged to put independence on backburner for 10 years

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by missiles fired from Iran, in the central city of Rehovot on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP)

Iran launches fresh wave of missile strikes on Israel - as UK withdraws embassy staff from Tehran

.

Counter terror police investigating after pro-Palestinian protesters damage aircraft in break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Jack Draper celebrates victory against Brandon Nakashima on day twelve of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club

Jack Draper clinches important Wimbledon seeding by reaching Queen’s semi-finals

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver
Pharrell Garcia, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Teenager locked up for stabbing school friend to death 'by accident' in east London park

Wasif Hussain (left), 21, and his wife Nabela Tabassum, 19, who were jailed for 15 years and nine years, respectively,

Couple who wore Poundland animal masks during attempted murder jailed

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead outside Costco superstore

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead near Costco superstore

Sinner said: “I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea"

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner to release duet with Andrea Bocelli

'Ready to serve': Meet one of the UK's youngest mayors driving change in her community

Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29

The 'Swan Whisperer' was handed a two-year ban from Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds

The "Bayesian" yacht that was struck by a pre-dawn storm in August last year while anchored off Porticello sunk within minutes killing British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, and six others.

First glimpse of tech tycoon Mike Lynch's Bayesian superyacht as its raised from seabed

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 69, charged with murder of film director 'over diamond-encrusted Rolex' revealed as victim's sister

HRH King Emere Godwin Okpabi joins the protest - A solidarity demonstration at the High Court on the first day of the major court hearing.

50,000 members of two Nigerian communities taking Shell to High Court over systemic oil pollution

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.

Three men repeatedly raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark
NHS waiting lists for ADHD diagnosis and support have led to a "significant growth in the use of private providers that are not regulated", a taskforce has said.

‘Unacceptably long’ waiting lists for ADHD treatment leading many to turn to ‘unregulated’ private providers
Council Tax bill in the UK

Council tax bills in England could be split into 12 instalments by default

Two male protesters are seriously injured at the Iranian Embassy in London this morning

Eight arrested as 'protesters attacked' outside Iranian embassy in London

This image made available Thursday, June 19, 2025, by the Italian Firefighters shows a car that was driven by mistake by a man down the Spanish Steps in Rome early Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Elderly man, 81, captured driving car down Rome's Spanish Steps claims he was 'going to work'
Consumer watchdog Which? has tested four sunscreens and two failed tests

Sunscreens ranked: Consumer watchdog reveals the best value and the 'ineffective' cream which fails safety test
Thames Water van

Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

Scottish Daily Politics 2019

Abuse sent to MSPs triples in a year

A masked Israeli policeman stands guard outside a building that was hit by an Iranian missile in Israel's central city of Holon on June 19

Israel is 'being punished right now', says Iran's supreme leader as missile exchange continues
The About Damn Time singer said that her change in diet was the major factor in her weight loss transformation.

'I tried everything': Lizzo admits to using Ozempic amid singer's dramatic weight loss transformation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 23, 2025

Meghan launches new jams and £20 honey in website restock

The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, during a visit to the hospice in January 2025

Kate praises work of children’s hospices days after missing Royal Ascot

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire.

Charles and Camilla’s hopes of Royal Ascot winner dashed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News