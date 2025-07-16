Nintendo releases names of leads for upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie

Nintendo has revealed the names of the lead actors starring in the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda film. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Nintendo has released the names of the lead actors for its upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.

Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star as Link.

Bragason, 21, is known for BBC One series Three Girls and British crime drama The Jetty, with Ainsworth, 16, starring in the supernatural Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor and being the voice of Pinocchio in Disney's live-action remake.

Bo Bragason will play Zelda in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda movie. Picture: Alamy

in a statement on X, Shigeru Miyamoto, game director at Nintendo, wrote: "This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.

"The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience."

This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KA5XW3lwul — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) July 16, 2025

Many fans flocked to the comments section to express their joy about the casting.

"These two look like great choices to fill in some very big shoes! Here’s to Bo and Benjamin," one user wrote.

Another posted: "Excited to see their take on such iconic roles this casting feels promising!" with another writing: "I am quite happy with this. Thanks Nintendo!"

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will be in the upcoming The Legend of Zelda live-action movie. Picture: Alamy

Nintendo announced the production of a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda back in 2023, where it was announced that the film would be produced alongside Sony Pictures.

Before the confirmation Bragason would play Zelda, there was speculation the role would go to Hunter Schafer, known for playing Jules in HBO drama Euphoria.