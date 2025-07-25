Oasis dedicate song to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne during packed-out gig

Oasis dedicated one of their hits to late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as they made a jubilant return to London for a series of gigs as part of their world tour.

The band made their way on to the stage at Wembley Stadium for the first time in more than a decade.

Liam and brother Noel played with their band for the first of seven nights at the stadium on Friday – with five shows over the next week and two more scheduled in September.

It was the first time they had appeared together onstage at the London venue since July 12 2009, when they performed during their Dig Out Your Soul tour.

Towards the end of the gig, they paid tribute to Osbourne, who died at the age of 76 on Tuesday by singing their hit Rock 'N' Roll Star.

“I wanna dedicate this one to Ozzy Osbourne, Rock 'N' Roll Star,” Liam said.

Ozzy Osbourne died earlier in the week. Picture: Alamy

A picture of the Black Sabbath vocalist was also projected on stage as Oasis finished playing Live Forever.

Osbourne had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and following his passing earlier in the week, his family issued a statement saying he was "surrounded by love" when he died.

Earlier this month he bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion.

Many Oasis fans could be seen donning bucket hats and branded T-shirts as they made their way to the gig.

Liam and Noel walked onstage hand in hand, opened with Hello and proceeded to belt out many of their classics including Some Might Say and Morning Glory.

The packed-out stadium was in full voice throughout and at one point Liam threw a tambourine into the jubilant crowd.

Liam Gallagher blows kisses at the audience at Wembley Stadium for the Oasis reunion show. Picture: Alamy

Phone camera torches lit up the stadium as darkness broke and at various points Noel thanked the crowd, with Liam telling them they had been “amazing”, ahead of fireworks erupting into the London sky.

Friday’s show – the eighth of the tour – followed a five-night run of homecoming gigs in Manchester’s Heaton Park and the two opening shows in Cardiff earlier this month.

Following the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head up north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

Later in the year, the group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.