Fans wonder if Oasis will change setlist

Oasis play at Heaton Park in Manchester - where they sold out five nights. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

‘If The Masterplan ain’t broke, then don’t fix it,’ appears to be the Oasis strategy with all seven of their comeback tour shows thus far comprising the same setlist.

The Gallaghers have played the same 23 songs in the same order for all of their Live ‘25 shows thus far, beginning with Hello, and finishing with Champagne Supernova.

Only one song, Little by Little, has been played from any of the band’s four post-2000 albums, with the set heavily drawing from their 1990s back catalogue.

Number one hits All Around the World, Go Let it Out, The Hindu Times, Lyla, and The Importance of Being Idle, are all yet to be played.

A whole summer of shows is still ahead of the band for their first time on stage together since 2009. And fans are wondering if any other songs will get a look in.

“I feel wanting for each album to be represented in a set list is a reasonable enough request,” said one. Another added: “I'd love to hear Songbird, not gonna lie,” added another.

The Live '25 World Tour has so-far seen the same 23 songs played at seven shows. Picture: Alamy

Fans have noted that set list changes were a feature of Liam Gallagher tours but Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds could play the same order for six to nine months.

Perhaps the easiest songs to change would be the middle section of the current show, where Noel takes the mic and plays three acoustic numbers - Talk Tonight, Little by Little, and Half the World Away.

“No chance I would say,” said one fan on Reddit. “Noel is notoriously conservative in set list and performance and hardly any bands mix things up any more, which I assume is to do with how much computer trickery is used in the performance nowadays.”

Another added: “While it would be nice to have a couple of slots on the setlist set up for some rotating song choices, I wouldn't count on it. They'd obviously have to rehearse all of the different songs that might go in those slots.”

Oasis played two shows in Cardiff and then five in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Oasis Live ‘25 setlist

