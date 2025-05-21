Oasis fans ‘set to spend £1bn on UK reunion tour concerts’

21 May 2025, 21:44

Liam Gallagher, former frontman with English band Oasis performing live on stage, Newport.
Liam Gallagher, former frontman with English band Oasis performing live on stage, Newport.

By Alice Padgett

Oasis fans are set to collectively spend more than £1 billion attending the band's highly-anticipated reunion concerts in the UK, according to estimates from Barclays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Across 17 UK concerts, fans attending the Oasis Live '25 Tour are predicted to fork out a total of £1.06 billion to see the Gallagher brothers reunite on stage.

Attendees are typically expected to spend around £766, including money for tickets, accommodation, travel costs, clothing, merchandise, and food and drinks.

Spending on the Oasis tour is part of a broader shift towards consumers prioritising memorable experiences over physical items - known as the "experience economy" - Barclays said.

A survey commissioned by Barclays found that a quarter (24%) of people plan to spend more on experiences and events this summer than the same period last year.

Oasis band clothing for sale in a shop, Scotland, UK, Europe
Oasis band clothing for sale in a shop, Scotland, UK, Europe.

The survey also indicated that a significant portion of ticket-holders are longtime fans, with many saying they have seen the band play before, or that they have seen Noel Gallagher or Liam Gallagher play separately.

Some fans also said they will be embracing the 1990s, by wearing baggy jeans, bucket hats, parkas and sneakers, with some also intending to get a Gallagher brothers-inspired haircut as part of their preparations.

For an even more authentic '90s experience, some attendees also said they will avoid using their phones.

Rich Robinson, head of hospitality and leisure at Barclays, said: "The experience economy is no longer a trend, it's a fundamental shift in how consumers determine their financial priorities.

"Just as we saw with last year's (Taylor Swift) Eras Tour, fans are willing to go to great lengths when there is an emotional connection."

Barclays sees nearly 40% of the nation's credit and debit card transactions, giving it insights into UK consumer spending.

Natalia Lechmanova, chief economist, Europe, at the Mastercard Economics Institute, said: "Oasis returning to the stage isn't just another concert - for many fans, it's a true bucket list moment.

"We're seeing more people make deliberate spending choices to prioritise the experiences they've always dreamed of, especially those that feel nostalgic, meaningful, and one of a kind.

"With consumer demand for live music on the rise, events like Oasis's tour show just how much value fans place on making memories that last."

The consumer survey for Barclays was carried out by Opinium Research in April, involving 2,000 people across the UK. It was supplemented by research specifically among around 200 Oasis ticket-holders.

