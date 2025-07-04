'It's been too long': Oasis reunites for first time in 16 years as Gallagher brothers take to the stage

Liam and Noel Gallagher have taken to the stage for their reunion tour. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Oasis have reunited for the first time in 16 years as the Gallagher brothers take to the stage.

The much-loved Manchester band kicked off their first gig in almost 16 years at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Noel and Liam Gallagher swaggered onto stage before waving at the crowd.

They launched into Hello, with the crowd jumping and cups sent flying into the air.

The brothers have not performed together since 2009, following a backstage fight at a gig in Paris.

The Britpop band from Manchester started promptly at 8.15pm following a short video which declared, "This is not a drill".

Before their third song, (What's the story) Morning Glory? Liam said: "Hello people, it's been too long."

The band's long-awaited reunion tour kicks off in Wales. Picture: Alamy

Liam Gallagher told the crowd "Hello people, it's been too long". Picture: Alamy

Tens of thousands of Oasis fans have descended on Cardiff ahead of the band's first gig since 2009.

Every pub and bar along St Mary's Street in the Welsh capital is filled with people waiting for the concert to start, with the majority wearing the Britpop band's merchandise.

The turnout rivals Cardiff's busiest rugby days, with fans having waited almost 16 years for the band to reunite.

Oasis are performing at the Principality Stadium, which has a capacity of 74,500, for two nights.