Oasis line up revealed for reunion gigs: Fan favourites and new star named ahead of world tour

12 March 2025, 14:45

Oasis have reunited
Oasis have reunited. Picture: Oasis

By Kit Heren

The Oasis line-up for the iconic Britpop band's reunion tour starting this summer has been revealed.

The hotly-awaited tour, the fractious Gallagher brothers' first time playing together for 16 years, will feature 41 dates in the UK, Ireland, North and South America, Australia and Asia.

While Noel and Liam Gallagher are the main draw for most Oasis fans, rumours have been circulating about who else will feature in the band's lineup when they reform.

Now it has been reported that the Gallagher brothers will be joined by Andy Bell on bass and Gem Archer on guitar, both of whom joined the band in its later years.

Bell and Archer were in the band from 1999 until 2009, when Oasis split up. Archer has played with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Bell was part of Beady Eye.

Noel and Liam Gallagher
Noel and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Alamy

Also in the mix is Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, according to industry magazine NME. Arthurs was a founding member of the band and left in 1999 to spend more time with his family.

New member Joey Waronker is also set to play with the band, and will be on drums.

Waronker has played with REM, Atoms for Peace and Beck.

The line-up has yet to be officially confirmed by Oasis themselves.

Gem Archer
Gem Archer. Picture: Alamy
Andy Bell
Andy Bell. Picture: Alamy

The Oasis tour will kick off with two nights in Cardiff on July 4, before the band move onto the Gallaghers' hometown of Manchester, then London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The tour will then move to Canada, the US and Mexico, before coming back to London for two more dates.

Further performances in Australia, Japan, South Korea, Argentina, Chile and Brazil will follow, with the tour ending on November 23.

