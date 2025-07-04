Oasis mania: fans from across the globe to attend first reunion show in Cardiff as last minute tickets sell for £3,500

An Oasis fan holds up his sign outside the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Cardiff has been gripped by Oasis mania ahead of the iconic band’s first reunion show, as fans travel from across the globe and last-minute tickets go on sale for thousands of pounds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The atmosphere in the Welsh capital is a taste of what’s to come as the legendary Britpop band begin their nationwide reunion tour, playing 41 shows across the world.

Seats for the opening show at the Principality Stadium are being listed for up to £3,555 on StubHub as fans scramble to see the brothers reunite.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appear at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ‘25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

Noel was spotted getting off the train in Cardiff on Tuesday, while a drone display spelling out the band’s name could be seen over the stadium on Wednesday.

Fans across the city have also heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality throughout the week.

Some desperate Oasis fans have been trying to secure last-minute tickets to the gig in Cardiff - with tickets that are priced £489 at face value being sold on for a whopping £2,500.

Viagogo, the popular ticket resale platform, has several seated tickets for sale for upwards of £1,000, reporting on its website that the tickets had been viewed by 34,000 people. Tickets for Saturday’s performance are priced even higher.

Others have become victims of scammers in their bid to secure tickets to the Principality Stadium, venting their frustrations on X.

Oasis-inspired graffiti mural by Cardiff-based artist Rmer on July 3, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

Oasis fans wearing merchandise from the band collaboration with Adidas, and Wales-themed bucket hats, walk through the centre of Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

One wrote: “The amount of SCAMMERS trying to sell tickets to Oasis tomorrow is shocking.

“DO NOT BUY tickets from here. It’s not worth it. If people had spares they could easily list them on Ticketmaster or Twickets.”

Another added: “Some seriously sophisticated phishing going on on here re oasis tickets- very nearly got caught lacking!”

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Despite the 15-year hiatus, fans are coming out in their droves to see the brothers take the stage together again.

Read more: Zarah Sultana MP resigns from Labour to 'lead new party with Jeremy Corbyn'

Read more: Diogo Jota's medical team reveal details of star's final hours before tragic death in car crash aged just 28

Two Oasis fans spent more than a day travelling to get to Cardiff in time for the band's first gig since 2009.

Lachlan Weekes and Jayden Helm travelled from Sydney, Australia, to attend the concert in the Welsh capital.

Mr Weekes said: "We've been planning it forever. We always said that if they got back together, we'd be at that first show."

Mr Helm said: "We've been lifelong fans - we're 22 and 21, so haven't really had a chance to see them before.

"It was a long two flights to get here, it's just over a day of travel - a long time - we're still a bit jet lagged, I think.

"We always said it was worth it to come, we wouldn't miss it for the world. To take time off work to come over here, it's more than worth it."

Infographic showing how often British band Oasis played selected songs during tours from 1994 to 2009. Picture: AFP/Getty

They also visited Manchester, stopping off at Heaton Park as part of their personal Oasis tour.

Mr Weekes hopes the band will play Slide Away, while Mr Helm said he would "go crazy" for Cigarettes & Alcohol.

Two Welsh fans, a father and son, said the concert’s location is “special”.

Lawrence Evans, from just outside Swansea, said his "life changed" when he started listening to the band as he then started to play music and write songs.

He said: "They were the band that made me realise how much guitar music meant to me.

"It's something that stays with you forever. If you get into this type of music, I think it's in your soul forever," he added.

His son Jimmy added: "The fact that it's in Wales is really special for us.

"It's the first time I get to see Oasis, (my dad) he's lost count, he's seen them countless times.

"I've been waiting for this day all my life."

Alex Schuetz, an Oasis fan from Germany, said you could not travel far enough to see the band.

"The first time I saw them was in 1997," he said. “The last time was in Manchester 2009, just before they broke up.

"I even got a ticket for a small festival in Germany and on the ferry to that festival I heard they broke up.

"I was like, 'Oh my god' something was dying inside of me - it sounds a bit stupid, but it took me ages (to get over it)."

He added: "I've come from Germany. You cannot travel far enough, I've been a fan since 1995."

Following Cardiff, Oasis will visit Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.